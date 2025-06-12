Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2914690

Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani's love story was one of Bollywood and cricket’s most talked-about romances. The couple dated for 8 years after meeting in 2005, often spotted together at events and stadiums. Rumours of their wedding peaked during the 2011 World Cup, but they parted ways in 2012 without revealing the reason. Isha later confirmed the breakup, calling Zaheer a good friend. While Zaheer married actress Sagarika Ghatge in 2017, Isha shifted focus to dance and yoga, now living in Perth as a single mother. Their story remains a bittersweet chapter in India’s celebrity relationship history.