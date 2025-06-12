Advertisement
Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics

Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani's love story was one of Bollywood and cricket’s most talked-about romances. The couple dated for 8 years after meeting in 2005, often spotted together at events and stadiums. Rumours of their wedding peaked during the 2011 World Cup, but they parted ways in 2012 without revealing the reason. Isha later confirmed the breakup, calling Zaheer a good friend. While Zaheer married actress Sagarika Ghatge in 2017, Isha shifted focus to dance and yoga, now living in Perth as a single mother. Their story remains a bittersweet chapter in India’s celebrity relationship history.

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
1. Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani Dated for 8 Long Years

1. Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani Dated for 8 Long Years

Zaheer Khan’s relationship with Isha Sharvani lasted from 2005 to 2012, making headlines for nearly a decade before ending in an unexpected split.

2. Isha Sharvani Was a Rising Star in Bollywood

2. Isha Sharvani Was a Rising Star in Bollywood

Known for movies like Kisna and Luck By Chance, Isha Sharvani’s Bollywood career blossomed during her relationship with the Indian fast bowler.

3. The Couple Was Close to Marriage During the 2011 World Cup

3. The Couple Was Close to Marriage During the 2011 World Cup

Wedding rumours surged in 2011, especially during the ICC World Cup where Zaheer was a key player in India’s historic victory.

4. They Broke Up Quietly in 2012 Without Public Drama

4. They Broke Up Quietly in 2012 Without Public Drama

The Zaheer-Isha breakup was confirmed in 2012, but both remained tight-lipped about the actual reason, leaving fans shocked and curious.

5. Post Breakup, Isha Became a Yoga and Dance Instructor

5. Post Breakup, Isha Became a Yoga and Dance Instructor

After leaving films, Isha Sharvani moved to Perth and reinvented herself as a yoga and classical dance instructor, focusing on Kalaripayattu and Kathak.

6. Isha is a Single Mother Raising Her Son Luca in Australia

6. Isha is a Single Mother Raising Her Son Luca in Australia

While Zaheer moved on, Isha Sharvani became a single mom to her son Luca and is currently based in Australia.

7. Zaheer Khan Found Love Again With Sagarika Ghatge

7. Zaheer Khan Found Love Again With Sagarika Ghatge

In 2016, Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge went public with their relationship at Yuvraj Singh’s wedding and tied the knot in 2017.

8. Their Relationship Was a Hot Topic of Bollywood-Cricket Gossip

8. Their Relationship Was a Hot Topic of Bollywood-Cricket Gossip

The Zaheer-Isha love story became a popular cricketer-actress affair, often compared with couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Mansoor-Sharmila.

9. Isha Sharvani’s Career Took a Backseat Amid Personal Turmoil

9. Isha Sharvani’s Career Took a Backseat Amid Personal Turmoil

Despite a promising start, Isha’s Bollywood journey faded, with only a few hit films and reality show appearances post-breakup.

 

10. Even After the Breakup, Isha Called Zaheer a Good Friend

10. Even After the Breakup, Isha Called Zaheer a Good Friend

In a candid interview, Isha Sharvani said she still respects Zaheer, showcasing maturity despite the heartbreak and public speculation.

