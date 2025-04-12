Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2885027https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/zaheer-khan-s-wife-sagarika-ghatge-all-about-chak-de-india-actress-who-fell-in-love-with-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-2025-mentor-in-pics-2885027
NewsPhotosZaheer Khan’s Wife Sagarika Ghatge: All About Chak De India Actress Who Fell In Love With Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 Mentor - In Pics
photoDetails

Zaheer Khan’s Wife Sagarika Ghatge: All About Chak De India Actress Who Fell In Love With Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 Mentor - In Pics

Zaheer Khan’s wife, Sagarika Ghatge, is an Indian actress, model, and national-level hockey player best known for her role in Chak De! India. Born on January 8, 1986, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, she comes from a royal lineage. Sagarika and Zaheer began dating privately and made their relationship public during IPL 2017 before tying the knot on November 23, 2017. She’s active on Instagram with over 1.7 million followers. Prior to marrying Sagarika, Zaheer had an eight-year-long relationship with actress Isha Sharvani. Their love story highlights the classic Bollywood-meets-cricket narrative that continues to fascinate Indian fans.

 

Updated:Apr 12, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Who is Sagarika Ghatge? A Star With Many Roles

1/20
1. Who is Sagarika Ghatge? A Star With Many Roles

Zaheer Khan’s wife, Sagarika Ghatge, isn’t just a pretty face—she’s a national-level hockey player, model, and actress best known for her iconic role in Chak De! India.

Follow Us

2. How Sagarika Ghatge Met Zaheer Khan: A Bollywood-Cricket Fairytale

2/20
2. How Sagarika Ghatge Met Zaheer Khan: A Bollywood-Cricket Fairytale

Their love story started at a mutual friend’s gathering, blossomed in private, and went public during Yuvraj-Hazel's wedding, creating one of the most admired Bollywood-cricket couples.

Follow Us

3. The Engagement That Broke the Internet During IPL 2017

3/20
3. The Engagement That Broke the Internet During IPL 2017

Zaheer announced his engagement with Sagarika on social media during IPL 2017, sending fans into a frenzy and making it one of the most searched celebrity proposals that year.

Follow Us

4. Sagarika Ghatge’s Royal Lineage: A Princess in Her Own Right

4/20
4. Sagarika Ghatge’s Royal Lineage: A Princess in Her Own Right

Hailing from a royal Maratha family, Sagarika is the granddaughter of Tukojirao Holkar III’s daughter, blending blue blood with Bollywood glamour.

Follow Us

5. Chak De! India Fame Still Resonates

5/20
5. Chak De! India Fame Still Resonates

Her role as Preeti Sabharwal, a fierce hockey player in Chak De! India, remains her most iconic—ranking high in lists of inspirational sports movies led by women.

Follow Us

6. She’s a Fearless Finalist: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6

6/20
6. She’s a Fearless Finalist: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6

Sagarika pushed limits as a finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, proving her mettle beyond acting and modeling—fans still Google her performance clips!

Follow Us

7. From Breakups to Soulmates: Zaheer’s Emotional Journey

7/20
7. From Breakups to Soulmates: Zaheer’s Emotional Journey

After an 8-year relationship with Isha Sharvani, Zaheer found lasting love with Sagarika—making this one of the most talked-about celeb rebound love stories.

Follow Us

8. Social Media Queen: 1.7 Million Followers and Growing

8/20
8. Social Media Queen: 1.7 Million Followers and Growing

Follow @sagarikaghatge on Instagram to catch a glimpse of her travel diaries, glam looks, and moments with Zaheer. She's a digital diva with serious fan love.

Follow Us

9. Private Court Marriage, Starry Mumbai Reception

9/20
9. Private Court Marriage, Starry Mumbai Reception

The couple tied the knot on November 23, 2017, in a private court ceremony followed by a reception at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai—attended by the who's who of cricket and Bollywood.

 

Follow Us

10. Evergreen Celebrity Couple: Still Going Strong in 2025

10/20
10. Evergreen Celebrity Couple: Still Going Strong in 2025

With no controversies, regular public appearances, and adorable couple posts, Zaheer and Sagarika are considered one of the most stable and admired celebrity marriages today.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025Zaheer KhanSagrika GhatgeZaheer Khan wifewho is Zaheer Khan married toZaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge love storySagarika Ghatge biographySagarika Ghatge Bollywood moviesZaheer Khan wedding photosIndian cricketers and Bollywood actressesZaheer Khan personal lifeZaheer Khan marriage dateSagarika Ghatge royal backgroundSagarika Ghatge hockey connectionChak De India actress real lifecricketers who married actressescelebrity cricket weddingsZaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge relationship timelineSagarika Ghatge net worthSagarika Ghatge careerZaheer Khan family detailsBollywood-cricket couplesIndian Cricket Love Storieswho is Sagarika Ghatgefamous Indian sports couplescricket and Bollywood love storiesZaheer Khan wedding venueSagarika Ghatge latest newsCelebrity couples in IndiaIndian cricketers love lifeChak De India real life couplescricket stars and movie starsSagarika Ghatge lifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Oldest Captains In IPL History - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Bollywood Fashion Statement
From Sidharth Malhotra To Raghav Juyal : 7 Bollywood Actors Who Aced The White Suit Game
camera icon7
title
Raid 2 trailer
7 Hard-Hitting Dialogues From 'Raid 2' You Can't Miss
camera icon7
title
Palm reading
6 Powerful Signs On Your Palm That Could Mean Wealth and Success
camera icon7
title
Climate change
7 Ways Climate Change Is Quietly Affecting Indian Festivals
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK