Zaheer Khan’s Wife Sagarika Ghatge: All About Chak De India Actress Who Fell In Love With Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 Mentor - In Pics
Zaheer Khan’s wife, Sagarika Ghatge, is an Indian actress, model, and national-level hockey player best known for her role in Chak De! India. Born on January 8, 1986, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, she comes from a royal lineage. Sagarika and Zaheer began dating privately and made their relationship public during IPL 2017 before tying the knot on November 23, 2017. She’s active on Instagram with over 1.7 million followers. Prior to marrying Sagarika, Zaheer had an eight-year-long relationship with actress Isha Sharvani. Their love story highlights the classic Bollywood-meets-cricket narrative that continues to fascinate Indian fans.
1. Who is Sagarika Ghatge? A Star With Many Roles
Zaheer Khan’s wife, Sagarika Ghatge, isn’t just a pretty face—she’s a national-level hockey player, model, and actress best known for her iconic role in Chak De! India.
2. How Sagarika Ghatge Met Zaheer Khan: A Bollywood-Cricket Fairytale
Their love story started at a mutual friend’s gathering, blossomed in private, and went public during Yuvraj-Hazel's wedding, creating one of the most admired Bollywood-cricket couples.
3. The Engagement That Broke the Internet During IPL 2017
Zaheer announced his engagement with Sagarika on social media during IPL 2017, sending fans into a frenzy and making it one of the most searched celebrity proposals that year.
4. Sagarika Ghatge’s Royal Lineage: A Princess in Her Own Right
Hailing from a royal Maratha family, Sagarika is the granddaughter of Tukojirao Holkar III’s daughter, blending blue blood with Bollywood glamour.
5. Chak De! India Fame Still Resonates
Her role as Preeti Sabharwal, a fierce hockey player in Chak De! India, remains her most iconic—ranking high in lists of inspirational sports movies led by women.
6. She’s a Fearless Finalist: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6
Sagarika pushed limits as a finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, proving her mettle beyond acting and modeling—fans still Google her performance clips!
7. From Breakups to Soulmates: Zaheer’s Emotional Journey
After an 8-year relationship with Isha Sharvani, Zaheer found lasting love with Sagarika—making this one of the most talked-about celeb rebound love stories.
8. Social Media Queen: 1.7 Million Followers and Growing
Follow @sagarikaghatge on Instagram to catch a glimpse of her travel diaries, glam looks, and moments with Zaheer. She's a digital diva with serious fan love.
9. Private Court Marriage, Starry Mumbai Reception
The couple tied the knot on November 23, 2017, in a private court ceremony followed by a reception at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai—attended by the who's who of cricket and Bollywood.
10. Evergreen Celebrity Couple: Still Going Strong in 2025
With no controversies, regular public appearances, and adorable couple posts, Zaheer and Sagarika are considered one of the most stable and admired celebrity marriages today.
Trending Photos