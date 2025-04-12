Zaheer Khan’s Wife Sagarika Ghatge: All About Chak De India Actress Who Fell In Love With Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 Mentor - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2885002

Zaheer Khan’s wife, Sagarika Ghatge, is an Indian actress, model, and national-level hockey player best known for her role in Chak De! India. Born on January 8, 1986, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, she comes from a royal lineage. Sagarika and Zaheer began dating privately and made their relationship public during IPL 2017 before tying the knot on November 23, 2017. She’s active on Instagram with over 1.7 million followers. Prior to marrying Sagarika, Zaheer had an eight-year-long relationship with actress Isha Sharvani. Their love story highlights the classic Bollywood-meets-cricket narrative that continues to fascinate Indian fans.