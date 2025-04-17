Advertisement
NewsPhotosZaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Blessed With Baby Boy: A Look At Cricketer & Actress's Beautiful Love Story – In Pics
Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Blessed With Baby Boy: A Look At Cricketer & Actress's Beautiful Love Story – In Pics

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with heartfelt photos capturing their first moments as a family. The name "Fatehsinh" symbolizes a "victorious lion." Congratulatory messages poured in from celebrities like Harbhajan Singh, Angad Bedi, and Anushka Sharma. Zaheer and Sagarika’s love story began in 2016 and culminated in marriage in 2017. Known for their low-profile relationship, the couple continues to inspire with their strong bond. Their announcement has gone viral, trending across social media and entertainment news platforms.

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
1. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan

1/20
1. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan

The couple shared their joy with the world on Instagram, revealing their newborn’s name, Fatehsinh, meaning “victorious lion”—a powerful blend of tradition, emotion, and strength.

2. Viral Instagram Photos Melted the Internet

2/20
2. Viral Instagram Photos Melted the Internet

Their black-and-white photos capturing baby Fatehsinh’s first moments sparked an emotional wave online, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments with love and blessings.

3. Bollywood Meets Cricket: How Their Love Story Began

3/20
3. Bollywood Meets Cricket: How Their Love Story Began

Zaheer and Sagarika’s romance started at a Bollywood party through mutual friends, merging two of India’s biggest passions — cricket and cinema — into one beautiful story.

4. From Chak De! to Chakravyuh of Love

4/20
4. From Chak De! to Chakravyuh of Love

Sagarika’s role in Chak De! India not only won hearts onscreen but helped win Zaheer’s too. Their bond grew strong post-2016, building a foundation on mutual respect and privacy.

5. The Art of Privacy in a Public Life

5/20
5. The Art of Privacy in a Public Life

Unlike typical celebrity couples, Zaheer and Sagarika kept their relationship under wraps, skillfully balancing public adoration with private connection — a rare trait in the age of oversharing.

6. Royal Roots: Sagarika’s Regal Lineage Adds Charm

6/20
6. Royal Roots: Sagarika’s Regal Lineage Adds Charm

Sagarika isn’t just Bollywood royalty — she’s connected to actual royalty as a descendant of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar III, adding a historic richness to her modern-day love story.

7. A Past Left Gracefully Behind

7/20
7. A Past Left Gracefully Behind

Despite Zaheer’s past link-up with actress Isha Sharvani, his graceful shift to a new chapter with Sagarika highlighted emotional maturity, earning admiration from fans and media alike.

8. Chak De India: A Family Seal of Approval

8/20
8. Chak De India: A Family Seal of Approval

Zaheer introduced Sagarika to his family via her film Chak De! India — a subtle yet sweet way of showcasing both her talent and the depth of his affection.

9. IPL & I Do: Love Blossomed On and Off the Pitch

9/20
9. IPL & I Do: Love Blossomed On and Off the Pitch

The couple got engaged during IPL 2017, turning cricket headlines into personal milestones. Their court marriage followed by a star-studded reception added sparkle to their fairy-tale.

 

10. A Relationship That Keeps Winning Hearts Online

10/20
10. A Relationship That Keeps Winning Hearts Online

Whether it’s birthday wishes or baby news, their authentic and heartwarming posts continue to charm fans, proving that real love stories still win in the digital era.

11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20
