Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with heartfelt photos capturing their first moments as a family. The name "Fatehsinh" symbolizes a "victorious lion." Congratulatory messages poured in from celebrities like Harbhajan Singh, Angad Bedi, and Anushka Sharma. Zaheer and Sagarika’s love story began in 2016 and culminated in marriage in 2017. Known for their low-profile relationship, the couple continues to inspire with their strong bond. Their announcement has gone viral, trending across social media and entertainment news platforms.