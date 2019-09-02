Taimur Ali Khan sits on treadmill while Kareena Kapoor does yoga-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is a major fitness freak. The actress was quick to shed her pregnancy weight after her munchkin Taimur was born.

Recently, a video of Kareena Kapoor doing Yoga has gone viral on social media. However, the highlight of the video is not the actress but her little munchkin, who sits on the treadmill and patiently waits for his mother to get done with the yoga.

Check out the video here:

After returning from London, Kareena was recently seen as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. The actress channelled her femme fatale in an all-black ensemble. The diva opted for a black ensemble with fishnet and chose a dark lip shade to complete her look.

On the work front, Kareena recently returned from her sojourn in London with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kid Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

Kareena has also wrapped the shooting of her film with Akshay Kumar titled Good News. The actress also has a multi-starrer film 'Takht' in her kitty, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.