5 best smartphones under Rs 30,000 for college students who love gaming + studies
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Smartphones are no longer just for entertainment, as many budget and mid-range devices are designed to handle both studies and gaming without costing a premium. Five smartphones – Poco X7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, iQOO Neo 10R, Infinix GT 30 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro – offer a mix of reliable performance, long battery life, smooth displays, and multitasking support, making them suitable for online classes, note-taking, video calls, daily apps, and mobile gaming. Here is a closer look at what each device offers for users:
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Poco X7 Pro
The Poco X7 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset and packs a 6,550mAh battery, one of the largest in its class. Its AnTuTu score crosses 1.7 million, and the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it suitable for gaming and media consumption. Currently, the Poco X7 Pro is priced at Rs 23,999 on Flipkart.
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Realme GT 6T
The Realme GT 6T comes with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, and 120W fast charging. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. Priced at around Rs 25,700 on Flipkart, the phone is suitable for gaming, online classes, multitasking, and everyday use. (Image credit: realme)
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: iQOO Neo 10R
The iQOO Neo 10R runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and packs a 6,400mAh battery. It comes with features such as Ultra Gaming Mode, a 2000Hz touch sampling rate, and a 4D vibration motor. Priced at around Rs 23,900, the phone is suitable for both studies and gaming. (Image credit: iqoo)
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Infinix GT 30 Pro
The Infinix GT 30 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The phone also includes GT shoulder triggers and RGB LED lighting on the back. (Image credit: infinixmobility)
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Motorola Edge 60 Pro
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, carries a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging, and is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. It offers a balanced mix of performance, battery life, display quality, and everyday usability. (Image credit: motorola)
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