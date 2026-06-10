5 best smartphones under Rs 30,000 for college students who love gaming + studies

photoDetails

english

3054195

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Smartphones are no longer just for entertainment, as many budget and mid-range devices are designed to handle both studies and gaming without costing a premium. Five smartphones – Poco X7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, iQOO Neo 10R, Infinix GT 30 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro – offer a mix of reliable performance, long battery life, smooth displays, and multitasking support, making them suitable for online classes, note-taking, video calls, daily apps, and mobile gaming. Here is a closer look at what each device offers for users: