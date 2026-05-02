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NewsPhotos5 best ways to increase your Instagram account reach in 2026 – Check it now
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5 best ways to increase your Instagram account reach in 2026 – Check it now

How to increase Instagram reach: Every creator wants good reach on their Instagram account, but many fail to achieve it even after posting high-quality content. Here are a few factors that determine the reach of your Instagram account. Following these tips consistently may boost your account’s reach two-times, three-times, or even more.

Updated:May 02, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
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How to increase Instagram reach

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How to increase Instagram reach

Instagram’s algorithm now focuses more on meaningful engagement rather than just views. Random posting or low-quality content won’t work anymore. To grow your reach, you need consistency, strong hooks, and content that keeps people watching, saving, or sharing your posts regularly. (Image credit: ChatGPT image)

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Post at right time consistently

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how to increase Instagram account reach

Timing plays a big role in your account’s reach. Post when your audience is most active, usually in the evenings or during lunch hours. Use Instagram Insights to track this. Consistent posting (3–5 times a week) helps the algorithm recognise your account as active and boosts visibility. (Image credit: ChatGPT image)

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Focus on Reels with strong hooks

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how to increase Instagram account reach

Reels are still the biggest reach driver in 2026. Start your video with a strong hook in the first 2–3 seconds. Use trending audio, keep videos short, and ensure fast-paced editing. Content that grabs attention quickly is more likely to be pushed to new audiences. (Image credit: freepik)

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Use smart hashtags and keywords

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how to increase Instagram account reach

Hashtags are not dead, but random ones don’t work. Use 4–5 relevant hashtags and include keywords in captions. Instagram now works like a search engine, so writing clear captions with searchable terms helps your content appear in search results. (Image credit: freepik)

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Saves, shares, and comments

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How to increase Instagram account reach

Likes alone won’t increase reach. Ask questions, create relatable or useful content, and encourage users to save or share your post. Content that provides value–like tips, hacks, or news–gets more engagement and is promoted more by the algorithm. (Image credit: freepik)

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Collaborate and engage actively

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how to increase Instagram account reach

Collabs are one of the most powerful growth hacks. Use the “Collab” feature to post with other creators and tap into their audience. Also, reply to comments, engage with followers, and interact within your niche. Active accounts are rewarded with better reach and visibility. (Image credit: freepik)

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