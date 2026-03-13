Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3026316https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/5-common-mistakes-that-can-permanently-ban-your-instagram-account-3rd-one-is-done-by-everyone-3026316
NewsPhotos5 common mistakes that can permanently ban your Instagram account; 3rd one is done by everyone
photoDetails

5 common mistakes that can permanently ban your Instagram account; 3rd one is done by everyone

Instagram account disabled: You may not be aware that your online activity on Instagram could lead to a permanent account ban. Many people use Instagram every day to share photos, videos and reels with friends, followers and the wider online community. However, many users are not aware that certain actions on the platform can put their accounts at risk. Even small mistakes or repeated rule violations can lead to reduced reach, temporary restrictions or, in serious cases, a permanent ban. Instagram has clear community guidelines and policies that users are expected to follow while posting content, interacting with others and using the platform’s features. Ignoring these rules or trying to manipulate the system to gain followers or engagement can trigger warnings from the platform.

It is advised that users follow Instagram’s official guidelines carefully and use the platform responsibly. Following these rules helps keep your account safe and avoid sudden suspensions or permanent bans.

Updated:Mar 13, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Fake followers or bots

1/7
Fake followers or bots

You must have heard that buying fake followers is an easy way to boost an account, but Instagram strictly prohibits it. Using bots or third-party services can be detected by the platform and may lead to reduced reach, temporary restrictions or even a permanent account ban. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Posting copyrighted content

2/7
Instagram account disabled

Uploading photos, videos, music or reels that belong to someone else without permission can violate copyright rules. If the original creator reports it, Instagram may remove the content and issue warnings or suspend your account after repeated violations. (Image credit: gemini)

Follow Us

Using banned hashtags

3/7
Instagram account disabled

Some hashtags are banned or restricted due to misuse or inappropriate content. Using these hashtags repeatedly or adding irrelevant hashtags to gain reach can trigger Instagram’s spam filters and reduce your account’s visibility. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Sharing harmful, abusive or hateful content

4/7
Instagram account disabled

Instagram has strict community guidelines against hate speech, harassment, bullying and harmful content. Posting abusive or offensive material can lead to content removal, account restrictions or even permanent suspension from the platform. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Spam comments, likes or messages

5/7
Instagram account disabled

Constantly posting the same comments, sending too many direct messages, or liking hundreds of posts in a short time can look like spam activity. Instagram’s system may flag such behaviour and temporarily block or restrict your account. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Using unofficial third-party apps

6/7
Instagram account disabled

Logging into Instagram through unknown third-party apps that promise extra followers or analytics can be risky. These apps may violate Instagram policies and compromise account security, which can result in account suspension. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Violating Instagram’s community guidelines repeatedly

7/7
Instagram account disabled

Ignoring Instagram’s rules again and again can lead to serious consequences. Multiple reports, policy violations or warnings may eventually cause Instagram to permanently disable your account without the possibility of recovery. Try to avoid these things to prevent suspension or a ban of your Instagram account. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us
TechnologyInstagram Account DisabledInstagram account deletefake instagram account
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
This is India’s highest village with a population of less than 150
camera icon6
title
Crude oil production
World’s largest oil-producing country - Not Russia, Venezuela, Saudi, Qatar or Iran
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Car Hacks: Worried about fuel shortage? 7 smart ways to save fuel, money amid US-Israel Iran war
camera icon7
title
night view of India from space
7 night view images of India taken from space with amazing view
camera icon10
title
Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026
Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026 as per Forbes: No Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise - THIS filmmaker tops the list with $7.1 billion