5 common mistakes that can permanently ban your Instagram account; 3rd one is done by everyone

Instagram account disabled: You may not be aware that your online activity on Instagram could lead to a permanent account ban. Many people use Instagram every day to share photos, videos and reels with friends, followers and the wider online community. However, many users are not aware that certain actions on the platform can put their accounts at risk. Even small mistakes or repeated rule violations can lead to reduced reach, temporary restrictions or, in serious cases, a permanent ban. Instagram has clear community guidelines and policies that users are expected to follow while posting content, interacting with others and using the platform’s features. Ignoring these rules or trying to manipulate the system to gain followers or engagement can trigger warnings from the platform.

It is advised that users follow Instagram’s official guidelines carefully and use the platform responsibly. Following these rules helps keep your account safe and avoid sudden suspensions or permanent bans.