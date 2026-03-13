5 common mistakes that can permanently ban your Instagram account; 3rd one is done by everyone
Instagram account disabled: You may not be aware that your online activity on Instagram could lead to a permanent account ban. Many people use Instagram every day to share photos, videos and reels with friends, followers and the wider online community. However, many users are not aware that certain actions on the platform can put their accounts at risk. Even small mistakes or repeated rule violations can lead to reduced reach, temporary restrictions or, in serious cases, a permanent ban. Instagram has clear community guidelines and policies that users are expected to follow while posting content, interacting with others and using the platform’s features. Ignoring these rules or trying to manipulate the system to gain followers or engagement can trigger warnings from the platform.
It is advised that users follow Instagram’s official guidelines carefully and use the platform responsibly. Following these rules helps keep your account safe and avoid sudden suspensions or permanent bans.
Fake followers or bots
You must have heard that buying fake followers is an easy way to boost an account, but Instagram strictly prohibits it. Using bots or third-party services can be detected by the platform and may lead to reduced reach, temporary restrictions or even a permanent account ban. (Image credit: freepik)
Posting copyrighted content
Uploading photos, videos, music or reels that belong to someone else without permission can violate copyright rules. If the original creator reports it, Instagram may remove the content and issue warnings or suspend your account after repeated violations. (Image credit: gemini)
Using banned hashtags
Some hashtags are banned or restricted due to misuse or inappropriate content. Using these hashtags repeatedly or adding irrelevant hashtags to gain reach can trigger Instagram’s spam filters and reduce your account’s visibility. (Image credit: freepik)
Sharing harmful, abusive or hateful content
Instagram has strict community guidelines against hate speech, harassment, bullying and harmful content. Posting abusive or offensive material can lead to content removal, account restrictions or even permanent suspension from the platform. (Image credit: freepik)
Spam comments, likes or messages
Constantly posting the same comments, sending too many direct messages, or liking hundreds of posts in a short time can look like spam activity. Instagram’s system may flag such behaviour and temporarily block or restrict your account. (Image credit: freepik)
Using unofficial third-party apps
Logging into Instagram through unknown third-party apps that promise extra followers or analytics can be risky. These apps may violate Instagram policies and compromise account security, which can result in account suspension. (Image credit: freepik)
Violating Instagram’s community guidelines repeatedly
Ignoring Instagram’s rules again and again can lead to serious consequences. Multiple reports, policy violations or warnings may eventually cause Instagram to permanently disable your account without the possibility of recovery. Try to avoid these things to prevent suspension or a ban of your Instagram account. (Image credit: freepik)
Trending Photos