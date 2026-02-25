Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 iPhone features you won’t find on android smartphones; 4th one will leave you shocked
5 iPhone features you won’t find on android smartphones; 4th one will leave you shocked

New iphone features: Choosing between iPhone and Android can be confusing, especially since both offer powerful features and modern technology. While they may look similar on the surface, there are certain features and advantages that set them apart in everyday use.

Some services and system-level benefits are limited to Apple’s ecosystem, giving iPhone users access to features that are not available across Android devices. From software support to device integration, the differences can be noticeable. However, the right choice ultimately depends on what matters most to you. Here are seven iPhone features that Android smartphones still don’t offer:

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
iMessage

1/7
iMessage

iMessage lets iPhone users send high-quality photos, videos, reactions, and use features like editing and unsending messages. It functions across Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The service is not available on Android phones. (Image credit: freepik)

 

Face ID with 3D facial recognition

2/7
iPhone 17 price

Face ID uses advanced 3D sensors to securely scan users' faces. It works even in low light and is considered highly secure. Most Android phones rely mainly on fingerprint sensors or basic face unlock. (Image credit: freepik)

 

Airdrop

3/7
iPhone 17 pro

AirDrop allows quick wireless sharing of photos, videos, and documents between Apple devices without the internet. Android has Nearby Share, but it does not work with iPhones. (Image credit: freepik)

Longer software update support

4/7
new iphone features

iOS updates are provided to iPhones for five to six years, sometimes longer. Updates come at the same time for all supported models. Many Android phones receive shorter or delayed software update support. (Image credit: freepik)

 

MagSafe accessories

5/7
new iphone features

MagSafe offers built-in magnets that support wireless chargers, wallets, and power banks. Accessories fit perfectly into place. Android phones do not have a universal magnetic accessory system like MagSafe. (Image credit: freepik)

 

Apple ecosystem

6/7
iphone 17 pro

Apple Watch, MacBook, and iPad connect seamlessly with the iPhone. You can copy text on one device and paste it on another. This smooth integration is limited on Android devices. (Image credit: freepik)

Consistent app optimisation

7/7
latest iphone features

Apps like Instagram and Snapchat often run smoothly on iPhones due to limited hardware models. Android has many brands and models, which can sometimes affect app optimisation. (Image credit: freepik)

TechnologyiPhone 17 PriceApple iPhone 17 Pro MaxiPhone updates
