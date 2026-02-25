5 iPhone features you won’t find on android smartphones; 4th one will leave you shocked

photoDetails

english

3020713

New iphone features: Choosing between iPhone and Android can be confusing, especially since both offer powerful features and modern technology. While they may look similar on the surface, there are certain features and advantages that set them apart in everyday use.

Some services and system-level benefits are limited to Apple’s ecosystem, giving iPhone users access to features that are not available across Android devices. From software support to device integration, the differences can be noticeable. However, the right choice ultimately depends on what matters most to you. Here are seven iPhone features that Android smartphones still don’t offer: