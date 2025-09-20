5 Lesser-Known Instagram Settings To Upload Your Reels At Highest Quality
Are your Instagram reels uploading in low quality even though you recorded them in HD? Many users face this issue, with videos appearing blurry or pixelated after upload, which affect engagement and viewer experience. Experts say this is usually caused by app settings, video formats, or poor internet connectivity.
Enable High-Quality Uploads
Instagram allows users to upload videos in higher quality. To activate this feature:
Step:1 Open the Instagram app Step:2Tap your profile icon (bottom right) Step:3 Tap the three-line menu (top right) and select Settings. Step:4 Go to Account Step:5 Tap Data Usage Step:6 Turn on High-Quality Uploads
Check Video Format and Resolution
Videos should follow Instagram’s recommended specifications to avoid automatic compression:
Step:1 Format: MP4 (H.264 codec) Step:2 Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels (vertical) Step:3 Frame rate: 30 FPS Step:4 Bitrate: Around 5,500 kbps
Use a Stable Internet Connection
Uploading over Wi-Fi or a strong 4G/5G connection ensures videos maintain HD quality. Poor connectivity can trigger additional compression.
Avoid Excessive Editing Apps
Export Reels from trusted apps such as CapCut, InShot, or Adobe Premiere Pro in high quality. Some third-party apps may lower video clarity before uploading.
Keep Instagram Updated
Outdated app versions can cause bugs affecting video uploads. Users should regularly update Instagram via the Play Store or App Store.
Clear Cache
Clearing Instagram’s cache can resolve upload issues:
Step:1 Open Settings on your Android phone Step:2 Tap Apps (or Apps & notifications) Step:3 Scroll and tap Instagram Step:4 Tap Storage (or Storage & cache) Step:5 Tap Clear Cache
Upload Vertical Videos
Instagram compresses horizontal videos more than vertical ones. Ensure Reels are uploaded in 9:16 vertical format for the best quality.
Avoid Long Reels in a Single Upload
Videos longer than 60 seconds may face extra compression. Splitting longer clips into shorter segments can help retain HD quality. (Image Credit: Gemini)
