5 Questions You Should Never Ask ChatGPT As It Might Get You In Trouble
ChatGPT has emerged as one of the most widely used AI tools, assisting users with research, quick query resolution, and various other tasks. However, experts caution that certain types of questions should be avoided, as they fall outside the platform’s guidelines and could lead to trouble.
How to force a girl?
It comes under section 354, and could lead to the punishment of at least one year which may extend to five years.
How to make drugs at home?
It comes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, could lead you to jail.
People of which religion is considered the worst?
In a secular country like India, defaming or speaking ill about any other religion is not permitted.
How to hack someone's ID?
This falls under cybercrime, and any such activity could lead to a fine or imprisonment.
Easiest way to commit suicide
In India, attempting or committing suicide is considered illegal under the law, and such actions may have legal consequences.
How to kill someone in seconds?
Killing someone is a serious crime, punishable under law, and can result in life imprisonment or the death penalty.
How to kidnap a child?
Kidnapping is illegal in India and considered a serious criminal offense, punishable by strict legal action, including imprisonment and fines.
How to buy a gun?
In India, owning a licensed gun is legal, but purchasing one requires strict adherence to government regulations and proper licensing. (Image: Gemini and freepik)
