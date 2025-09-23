Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963671https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/5-questions-you-should-never-ask-chatgpt-as-it-might-get-you-in-trouble-2963671
NewsPhotos5 Questions You Should Never Ask ChatGPT As It Might Get You In Trouble
photoDetails

5 Questions You Should Never Ask ChatGPT As It Might Get You In Trouble

ChatGPT has emerged as one of the most widely used AI tools, assisting users with research, quick query resolution, and various other tasks. However, experts caution that certain types of questions should be avoided, as they fall outside the platform’s guidelines and could lead to trouble.

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Follow Us

How to force a girl?

1/8
How to force a girl?

It comes under section 354, and could lead to the punishment of at least one year which may extend to five years.

Follow Us

How to make drugs at home?

2/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

It comes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, could lead you to jail.

Follow Us

People of which religion is considered the worst?

3/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

In a secular country like India, defaming or speaking ill about any other religion is not permitted.

Follow Us

How to hack someone's ID?

4/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

This falls under cybercrime, and any such activity could lead to a fine or imprisonment.

Follow Us

Easiest way to commit suicide

5/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

In India, attempting or committing suicide is considered illegal under the law, and such actions may have legal consequences.

Follow Us

How to kill someone in seconds?

6/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

Killing someone is a serious crime, punishable under law, and can result in life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Follow Us

How to kidnap a child?

7/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

Kidnapping is illegal in India and considered a serious criminal offense, punishable by strict legal action, including imprisonment and fines.

Follow Us

How to buy a gun?

8/8
ChatGPT questions to avoid

In India, owning a licensed gun is legal, but purchasing one requires strict adherence to government regulations and proper licensing. (Image: Gemini and freepik)

Follow Us
ChatGPT questions to avoidDangerous ChatGPT queriesChatGPT safety rulesAI legal issuescyber law India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Startup
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme
camera icon9
title
The Vatican
World's Oldest Army: Established In 1500s And Still Stands Tall, Holds Two Guinness Records; Not UK Or China, It Is…
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav And...
camera icon8
title
EMI
EMI Payments On UPI To Be A Possibility Soon? NPCI May Allow Users To Convert QR Code Payments Into EMIs: Reports
camera icon8
title
Technology
Meet Tech Leaders Who Once Benefited From The H-1B Visa Program: From Elon Musk And Satya Nadella To Sundar Pichai – Check Net Worth And Annual Fees