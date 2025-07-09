Advertisement
5 Simple ChatGPT Prompts That Instantly Improve Your AI Results

Here is a list of five simple yet effective cheat codes you can add to your ChatGPT prompts to get clearer and more accurate answers. It all depends on how you frame your prompt to ChatGPT. Though this guide is aimed at beginners, even seasoned users may discover new tips for an enhanced experience.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
ChatGPT and other AI chatbots are incredibly powerful tools, especially when you know how to ask the right questions, whether you're a beginner or someone experienced with AI.  (Image Credits: Freepik & Cover Image Credits: Freepik) 

 

Here is a list of 5 simple cheat codes anyone can use: ( Image Credits: Freepik) 

ELI5:

ELI5:Type this cheat code followed by your topic, and ChatGPT will give you a very simple and easy-to-understand explanation.

Step by Step:

Step by Step: If you want your task broken down into easy steps, type "step by step" before your topic—whether it’s a recipe or tech help. This cheat code simplifies every task.

TL;DR:

TL;DR: It means “too long; didn’t read.” If you need a quick summary, just type this cheat code, and ChatGPT will instantly give you the key points—a perfect tool when you're short on time.

Decision Tree:

Decision Tree: As the name suggests, if you have to make a tough choice, type "decision tree" before your prompt. It helps you visualize different options and reach a thoughtful conclusion.

Diagram:

Diagram: Use this cheat code before any prompt to request a visual aid, such as a diagram, flowchart, or mind map. It’s a quick way to bring ideas to life during any conversation.

