5 things to know before buying a second-hand or used smartphone, fourth one is hidden secret
5 things to know before buying a second-hand or used smartphone, fourth one is hidden secret

Second hand smartphones: Always begin by inspecting the phone’s physical condition and testing all key features. Verify the IMEI number to avoid stolen or blocked devices.

Updated:Feb 07, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Phone’s condition

1/8
Phone’s condition

The very first thing is checking for physical damages such as scratches, dents, or cracks. Test buttons, touchscreen, camera, and speakers. A well-maintained phone is less likely to have hidden issues.

IMEI number

2/8
second hand smartphone

Check the phone’s IMEI number using dial *#06#. Ensure that it is not blacklisted or reported stolen. A real IMEI means the phone can be used safely on networks.

Battery health

3/8
second hand smartphone

Battery performance may degrade over time, so check battery percentage drop, charging speed, and phone overheating. Ask the seller about battery replacement history if needed.

Storage and memory

4/8
second hand smartphone

Check that the phone has enough storage for your needs. Test RAM performance by opening multiple apps. Low storage or slow memory can reduce phone speed and usability.

Warranty and accessories

5/8
second hand smartphones

Check the warranty period of the phone. Ask the seller for original accessories like the charger, earphones, and box. Genuine accessories ensure safety and better device performance.

Software and updates

6/8
second hand smartphone

Check the operating system version and whether it receives software updates. Phones with outdated software may face security risks and app compatibility issues.

Network and connectivity

7/8
second hand smartphone

Test the SIM card slot, mobile data, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and hotspot. Ensure the phone works properly with your network provider and supports 4G/5G.

Original invoice

8/8
second hand smartphone

Compare market prices for similar models. Ask for the invoice if available; it will protect you in the future in case of ownership issues. (Image credits: Representative/freepik)

