7 Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 With Huge Battery, Decent Camera Ahead Of Diwali

Looking for a powerful smartphone under Rs 10,000? The budget segment has plenty of options that offer great performance, cameras, and long-lasting batteries. From fast charging to sharp cameras and smooth performance, these phones give excellent value for money. Whether you want a phone for gaming, photography, or everyday use, these models fit in every need. (These are not ranked in any order).

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Moto G24 Power

1/7
Moto G24 Power

Moto G24 Power offers 8GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85, 50MP dual rear camera, 16MP front camera, 6000mAh battery, and 30W fast charging at an affordable price.

POCO M7 5G

2/7
Best phones under Rs 10,000

POCO M7 comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6GB RAM, 50MP rear, 8MP front camera, 5160mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a large 6.88-inch display.

A1+ Nova 5G

3/7
Best phones under Rs 10,000

It comes with Unisoc T8200 processor, 8GB RAM, a 50MP rear and 5MP front camera, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a 6.7-inch LCD display.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro

4/7
Best phones under Rs 10,000

Infinix Hot 12 Pro offers Unisoc T616 chipset, 8GB RAM, 50MP dual rear, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a 6.6-inch display.

 

Itel P55 5G

5/7
Best phones under Rs 10,000

Itel P55 offers Unisoc T606, 6GB RAM, 50MP dual rear, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.

Tecno Pop 9

6/7
Best phones under Rs 10,000

It features MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 4GB RAM, 48MP rear, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch display.

LAVA O2

7/7
Best phones under Rs 10,000

LAVA O2 offers 8GB RAM, 50MP rear, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch display for budget users. (Image credit: flipkart)

