8 Life-Saving Government Apps You Must Download On Your Smartphone; Check Key Features

2 / 8

UMANG is a Government of India “super app” that brings hundreds of central, state and local government services onto a single digital platform (mobile app and web) so citizens can access them anytime, anywhere. The App is linked with core Digital India services like Aadhaar, DigiLocker and PayGov for authentication, document storage and digital payments.

The crucial feature of this app is that users can access services from central ministries, state governments, local bodies and agencies in one app, with a common login and interface.