AC maintenance tips that can actually help reduce your electricity bill
AC Maintenance Tips: With the heat getting worse each day, air conditioners are running for hours in most homes. This usually leads to higher electricity bills. The good news is that you don't have to stop using your AC to save money. A few simple maintenance habits can help your AC run more efficiently and use less electricity.
AC Filter Cleaning
AC Filter Cleaning: Dirty AC filters affect airflow and force the air conditioner to work harder. Clean them every other month to improve cooling and reduce electricity usage. (Image- Gemini AI)
Outdoor Unit Cleaning
Outdoor Unit Cleaning: Dust, leaves, and dirt around the outdoor unit can also affect airflow and performance. Clean it regularly. (Image- Gemini AI)
AC Service
AC Service: Regular servicing is important for better cooling and lower power consumption. Don’t forget to get your AC serviced at the interval recommended by the brand. (Image- Grok AI)
Temperature
Temperature: Experts say keeping the temperature between 24°C and 26°C can lower electricity consumption. This is one of the best ways to reduce your electricity bill. (Image- Grok AI)
Sealing Gaps
Sealing Gaps: To keep cool air inside, seal gaps around windows and doors. This will also help lower electricity bills. (Image- Grok AI)
Ceiling Fan
Ceiling Fan: Using a ceiling fan makes the room feel cooler, even when the AC is set at a slightly higher temperature. Over time, this also helps reduce electricity bills. (Image- Gemini AI)
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