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NewsPhotosAI image generation: 8 must try viral Google Gemini prompts to create stunning photos
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AI image generation: 8 must try viral Google Gemini prompts to create stunning photos

AI image generation free: AI image generation is quickly becoming a favourite tool for creators, and Google Gemini is leading the trend with powerful photo creation features. From cinematic portraits under neon lights to futuristic cities and dreamy fantasy forests, users are exploring creative prompts to generate stunning visuals in seconds. These viral prompts also include luxury product shots, space adventures, realistic street photography, minimal aesthetic scenes, and epic landscapes. With the right description, anyone can turn simple ideas into eye-catching images.

With these prompts, you can unlock creativity and generate professional-looking photos without advanced design skills.

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
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Cinematic portrait

1/8
Cinematic portrait

Create a cinematic portrait of a young person standing under neon lights in a rainy street at night, with reflections on the road, soft glow, dramatic shadows, shallow depth of field, and ultra-realistic skin details.

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Futuristic city

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ai image generation gemini

Generate a futuristic city skyline at sunset with flying cars, glowing skyscrapers, holographic billboards, and people walking on illuminated streets, with a mix of cyberpunk and realistic style, highly detailed and vibrant lighting.

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Nature fantasy

3/8
ai image generation gemini

Create a magical forest scene with glowing trees, floating lights, a small river reflecting the sky, and soft mist in the air, with warm sunlight passing through leaves, ultra-detailed, dreamy and fantasy-like atmosphere.

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Luxury product shot

4/8
ai image generation gemini

Generate a premium product-style image of a modern smartphone placed on a reflective surface with water droplets, dramatic lighting, soft shadows, and a dark gradient background, highlighting sleek design and camera details.

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Space adventure

5/8
ai image generation gemini

Create an astronaut standing on an alien planet with colorful skies, multiple moons visible, glowing terrain, and distant galaxies, with cinematic lighting, high detail, and a sense of mystery and exploration.

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Street photography

6/8
ai image generation gemini

Generate a realistic street photography shot of a busy market in India, with people walking, colorful shops, natural lighting, motion blur, and candid expressions, captured in documentary style with high detail.

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Minimal aesthetic

7/8
ai image generation gemini

Create a clean and minimal aesthetic scene with a single object placed on a pastel background, soft shadows, natural light, and perfect composition, focusing on simplicity, balance, and modern design.

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Epic landscape

8/8
ai image generation gemini

Generate a breathtaking mountain landscape during golden hour with a river flowing through the valley, dramatic clouds, warm sunlight, and ultra-high detail, wide-angle view, realistic textures, and cinematic color grading. (Images credit: gemini)

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