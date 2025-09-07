Apple Event 2025: From AirPods Pro 3 To New Apple Watch, 9 Big Announcements Expected Apart From iPhone 17 Series India Launch; Check Expected Price
Apple Event 2025: Apple is gearing up for its annual autumn hardware launch, called the “Apple Awe-Dropping Event,” scheduled for September 9 at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST). The spotlight is expected to be on the new iPhone 17 series, which may include the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. Alongside the iPhones, Apple is also likely to unveil the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 and refreshed models of the Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specs And Price (Expected)
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is anticipated to be a notable upgrade over its predecessor, with improvements in display, connectivity, and health-monitoring features. The price is predicted to be around $799, similar to previous models. The Ultra 3 will likely maintain a similar design to the Ultra 2 but may feature a larger 2.12-inch display and a thinner case. The Ultra 3 is expected to be powered by a new S11 chip, which should offer a significant performance upgrade over the S9 chip in the Ultra 2. The Ultra 3 could be the first Apple Watch with high blood pressure monitoring, which would provide early warnings for hypertension.
Apple Watch Series 11 Specs And Price (Expected)
The Series 11 is expected to be unveiled on September 9, 2025, with a release date of September 19, 2025. The price is expected to be around $399 for the 42mm size and $429 for the 46mm size. No major design changes are expected for the Series 11, as the Series 10 already received a redesign. The cellular models of the Series 11 may feature a new MediaTek modem with 5G RedCap support.
Apple Watch SE 3 Specs And Price (Expected)
The upcoming Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to feature a more modern appearance, with two likely screen sizes—1.6 inches and 1.8 inches—and slimmer bezels. This new model will launch with watchOS 26, bringing new smart features and UI improvements. Aiming to be the most budget-friendly option in Apple's lineup, the SE 3 is rumored to start as low as $199, with more common estimates placing the GPS models at $249.
Apple Vision Pro 2
Apple is expected to release its second-generation mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro 2, between late 2025 and early 2026. While a processor upgrade is anticipated, reports are conflicting. Several sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and information from leaked Apple code, suggest the Vision Pro 2 will be the first device to feature the unannounced M5 chip. Conversely, other reports from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have indicated the headset may instead use the M4 chip, which is already available in the latest iPad Pro and Mac models.
AirPods Pro 3 Specs And Price (Expected)
The AirPods Pro 3 are rumored to be powered by a new, faster H3 audio chip, which is expected to provide a significant boost in performance and "much better" Active Noise Cancellation. A standout new capability could be real-time conversation translation, with the earbuds working in conjunction with the iPhone's Translate app. Despite these potential upgrades, no significant price increase is expected for the AirPods Pro 3; the price is likely to remain around the $249 mark in the US, although regional price adjustments are possible.
AirTag 2 Specs And Price (Expected)
The AirTag 2 is expected to launch in September 2025. It will reportedly feature an upgraded ultra-wideband chip for up to three times greater Precision Finding range. Other rumored enhancements include a more tamper-proof design to improve anti-stalking measures and integration with Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Apple Studio Display 2 Specs And Price (Expected)
The most anticipated upgrade is the switch to a mini-LED panel, the same advanced display technology used in the MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR. Alongside this, Apple is rumored to add a higher refresh rate of up to 90Hz with ProMotion technology, a clear step up from the current 60Hz panel. While the main model will likely stay at 27 inches, some reports suggest the possibility of a larger 32-inch version, potentially offering 6K resolution. The monitor may also be powered by a new, more powerful chip, possibly the A19 Pro. Despite these upgrades, the starting price is expected to remain close to the original, at around $1,599.
Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) Specs And Price (Expected)
Apple is expected to release the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K in late 2025, with rumors suggesting a launch between September and December and a possible unveiling at the September 9 iPhone 17 event. Several reports indicate a key upgrade will be the inclusion of the A17 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple is expected to continue offering two versions: a standard Wi-Fi model and a higher-end model equipped with an Ethernet port and Thread networking support.
HomePod Mini 2 Specs And Price (Expected)
The most significant change is a new, more powerful chip, possibly the S11, to replace the current S5 processor. The HomePod mini 2 is rumored to feature Apple's new in-house wireless chip, which will provide more stable connections and support for Wi-Fi 6E or even Wi-Fi 7. The price of the HomePod mini 2 is expected to remain around $99. (Image Credit: apple.com/representative image)
