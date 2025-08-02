Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: 8 Hidden Settings Gen Z Should Change Right Now To Boost Your iPhone
Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: Apple has rolled out iOS 18.6, bringing important bug fixes and security improvements ahead of the larger iOS 19 update expected this fall. While it may appear to be a routine update, a closer look reveals several useful new settings and upgrades that can enhance your iPhone experience right away.
According to a report by CNET, these changes are not just visual but offer practical improvements for everyday use. From better notification controls to more privacy options and deeper customization, iOS 18.6 includes thoughtful features worth exploring. Let's take a quick look at eight settings that can help Gen Z and millennials supercharge their iPhones.
Custom Mail Categories
iOS 18 now automatically organizes emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. If you prefer a traditional inbox, you can turn off these categories and view all your emails in a single chronological list for easier browsing.
Lock Screen Shortcuts
You can now replace the default flashlight and camera shortcuts on your iPhone's lock screen with more useful functions like Shazam, Dark Mode, Wallet access, or any other feature you frequently use, making the lock screen more functional.
Prioritize Notifications
Under Settings > Notifications, enabling “Prioritize Notifications” highlights alerts from important contacts and apps. This feature helps reduce distractions by pushing less relevant messages aside and ensuring you stay focused on what matters most throughout your day.
Action Button Customization
If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you can customize the Action button to do much more than just mute. Options include launching the camera, activating Shazam, or even controlling your Apple TV with a single press.
Flexible Home Screen Layout
iOS 18 offers new home screen flexibility. You can move app icons anywhere on the screen, apply Dark Mode, tint all icons a specific color, or even enlarge them while hiding their labels to showcase your favorite wallpaper better.
Personalized Control Center
Control Center is now customizable like never before. You can rearrange tiles, resize controls for extra info, and add new features. It also spans multiple pages, allowing you to prioritize the most useful settings and tools at a glance.
Enhanced App Privacy
For added privacy, individual apps can be locked using Face ID or Touch ID. You can also hide sensitive apps from the home screen and store them in a locked folder inside the App Library, keeping prying eyes away.
Photos And Calendar Tweaks
In the Photos app, you can now disable Loop Videos and Auto-Play Motion to avoid auto-replaying clips. The Calendar app offers a pinch-to-zoom Month view and a Multi Day Day view, showing two days side-by-side vertically. (Image Credit: apple.com/ Official)
