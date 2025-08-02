Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: 8 Hidden Settings Gen Z Should Change Right Now To Boost Your iPhone

photoDetails

Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: Apple has rolled out iOS 18.6, bringing important bug fixes and security improvements ahead of the larger iOS 19 update expected this fall. While it may appear to be a routine update, a closer look reveals several useful new settings and upgrades that can enhance your iPhone experience right away.

According to a report by CNET, these changes are not just visual but offer practical improvements for everyday use. From better notification controls to more privacy options and deeper customization, iOS 18.6 includes thoughtful features worth exploring. Let's take a quick look at eight settings that can help Gen Z and millennials supercharge their iPhones.