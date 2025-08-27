iPhone 17 Series India Launch In September: Key Features Expected In iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone Pro Max Models; Check India Sales And Pre-Order Date

photoDetails

english

2952281

Apple iPhone 17 Series India Launch In September: Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series globally on September 9, 2025, at its highly anticipated “Awe-Dropping” launch event, scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Pre-orders for the lineup will open on September 12, while sales in India are expected to begin on September 19. The series will feature four models including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. These models will be powered by Apple’s latest A19 Bionic chip and run on iOS 26.