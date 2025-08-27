iPhone 17 Series India Launch In September: Key Features Expected In iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone Pro Max Models; Check India Sales And Pre-Order Date
Apple iPhone 17 Series India Launch In September: Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series globally on September 9, 2025, at its highly anticipated “Awe-Dropping” launch event, scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Pre-orders for the lineup will open on September 12, while sales in India are expected to begin on September 19. The series will feature four models including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. These models will be powered by Apple’s latest A19 Bionic chip and run on iOS 26.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup: Camera
The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to receive a major camera upgrade with a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens, replacing the 12-megapixel sensor used in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. Adding further, all iPhone 17 variants are rumored to feature a 24-megapixel front camera, offering double the resolution compared to last year’s models. As per leaks, the Pro models will sport a large rectangular camera island at the back, giving Apple’s most premium iPhones a fresh new look.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup: Battery
The iPhone 17 Pro Max might be a bit thicker so it can hold a bigger 5,000 mAh+ battery, something Apple has never done before.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup With Aluminium Frame
The iPhone 17 Pro models may drop the titanium frame seen in the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro. Instead, they could use an aluminium frame with a mix of glass and aluminium on the back, marking a big change in Apple’s design.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup With A19 Pro Chip
The iPhone 17 Pro models will use the new A19 Pro chip, made with TSMC’s 3rd-gen 3nm process. This should bring better power efficiency and a small performance boost.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup: Colour Options
The Cupertiono-based tech giant Apple may add a new copper-like orange colour and a Dark Blue option to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, giving users more colour choices.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup RAM
For the first time, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the iPhone 16 series. This upgrade could greatly improve multitasking and enhance Apple Intelligence performance.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup: Vapour Chamber Cooling System
The iPhone 17 series may use a metal-covered battery and a new thermal design to manage heat better. The Pro models are also rumoured to get a vapour chamber cooling system for improved sustained performance.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Lineup: Dual Video Recording
Apple might introduce a new Camera app feature that lets users record video with the front and rear cameras at the same time. (Image Credit: All Pics From Social Media And @andrewjclare)
