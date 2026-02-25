Apple rolls out global age verification tools, blocks 18+ Apps in Australia, Brazil, Singapore; New online child safety rules start in US from THIS Date

photoDetails

New Online Child Safety Rules: Apple is quietly reshaping how users access the App Store. The company has rolled out global age verification tools, blocking 18+ app downloads in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. Stricter online child safety rules will soon take effect in the US. A significant change is coming that could impact how millions download apps. The system is built to balance legal compliance and user privacy. It helps developers follow regulations without collecting extra or unnecessary personal data from users.