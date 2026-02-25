Apple rolls out global age verification tools, blocks 18+ Apps in Australia, Brazil, Singapore; New online child safety rules start in US from THIS Date

Advertisement
New Online Child Safety Rules: Apple is quietly reshaping how users access the App Store. The company has rolled out global age verification tools, blocking 18+ app downloads in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. Stricter online child safety rules will soon take effect in the US. A significant change is coming that could impact how millions download apps. The system is built to balance legal compliance and user privacy. It helps developers follow regulations without collecting extra or unnecessary personal data from users. 

 

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Apple rolls out global age verification tools

Apple rolls out global age verification tools

Apple has announced a worldwide rollout of new age-verification tools across its platforms to strengthen child safety compliance. The move is designed to help developers meet growing global regulations around online protection laws, while ensuring users continue to experience a secure and privacy-focused App Store ecosystem.

Declared age range API beta update explained

New Online Child Safety Rules

The Declared Age Range API is now available in beta, enabling apps to determine a user’s age category without accessing sensitive personal information like date of birth. Developers also receive signals about the method of age assurance, improving compliance while maintaining strong user privacy protections.  

Apple blocks 18+ app downloads in key countries

New Online Child Safety Rules

Starting February 24, 2026, Apple will block users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ unless they confirm they are adults. The App Store will automatically handle age confirmation, ensuring compliance with local regulations and preventing minors from accessing restricted content.  

Loot Box Apps Reclassified as 18+

Loot Box Apps Reclassified as 18+

Apps that include loot boxes, which allow users to pay for random in-game rewards, will be reclassified as 18+ in certain regions. This decision reflects rising regulatory concerns about gambling-style features in games and aims to limit exposure of such mechanisms to minors. 

 

New US rules for Utah and Louisiana developers

New Online Child Safety Rules

In the United States, similar age-verification rules will apply in Utah from May 6, 2026, and in Louisiana from July 1, 2026. Developers must use Apple’s APIs to verify age categories and, in certain cases, obtain parental consent before rolling out significant app updates. 

 

Apple expanded developer toolkit for compliance

New Online Child Safety Rules

Apple has expanded its developer toolkit with new safety-focused capabilities. These include enhancements to the Declared Age Range API, the introduction of the Significant Change API under PermissionKit, and a new age rating property type in StoreKit to better manage app classifications. 

Apple's Privacy-focused age confirmation system

New Online Child Safety Rules

The updated system allows developers to access a user’s age range without collecting personal details such as date of birth. Apple handles adult verification automatically where required, ensuring compliance with regional laws while maintaining its strong commitment to user privacy and data protection. (Image Credit: Social Media and Apple Official)

