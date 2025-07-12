Best 5G Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 In India You Should Buy
Best 5G Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 In India: Looking for the best 5G gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India? This curated list brings together powerful options with high refresh rate displays, fast processors, and efficient cooling—ideal for smooth, lag-free gaming. From iQOO Neo 7G’s gaming edge to OnePlus Nord 3’s ultra-smooth display and Realme GT Neo 3’s blazing-fast charging, each phone blends performance, style, and value, making them smart choices for gamers on a budget in the country.
iQOO NEO 7 5G
The smartphone comes in a sleek Frost Blue color and packs 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage, offering ample space and smooth multitasking. It is powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor, it delivers fast and efficient performance. For gamers, it offers a 90 FPS gaming experience and features motion control for more immersive gameplay.
The device supports 5G connectivity and boasts impressive charging speeds, reaching 50% charge in just 10 minutes. Notably, the phone is available at just Rs 27,899 on Flipkart.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G
The smartphone boasts a stunning 120Hz curved display that delivers a smooth and immersive viewing experience. It features a powerful 100MP main camera with OIS support for sharp, detailed shots even in challenging conditions. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, ensuring fast and efficient performance.
The device supports 67W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it offers ample memory and space for multitasking and media. This feature-packed smartphone is available for Rs 20,416 on Flipkart.
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
This smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor featuring an octa-core setup (2.6 GHz dual-core + 2.0 GHz hexa-core), ensuring smooth performance across tasks. It sports a 6.6-inch (16.76 cm) Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling.
The device features a versatile triple camera setup, headlined by a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor with up to 10x digital zoom, complemented by a 13MP wide-angle lens for capturing broader scenes with clarity. This feature-packed smartphone is available for Rs 27,499 on Flipkart.
Infinix Zero 30 5G
This smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor featuring an octa-core setup (2.6 GHz dual-core + 2.0 GHz hexa-core), ensuring smooth performance across tasks. It sports a 6.6-inch (16.76 cm) Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling.
The device features a versatile triple camera setup, headlined by a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor with up to 10x digital zoom, complemented by a 13MP wide-angle lens for capturing broader scenes with clarity. This feature-packed smartphone is available for Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset with an octa-core CPU configuration (2.5 GHz dual-core + 2.0 GHz hexa-core), delivering a balanced blend of performance and efficiency. It features a 6.55-inch (16.64 cm) curved P-OLED display, offering immersive visuals and a premium in-hand feel.
The device houses a 5000mAh battery supported by 68W Turbo Power charging via a USB Type-C port, ensuring quick top-ups and long-lasting usage. On the rear, it sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, perfect for versatile photography. For selfies and video calls, it includes a high-resolution 32MP wide-angle front camera. This feature-packed smartphone is available for Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.
Realme GT Neo 3
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2412 pixels, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, delivering powerful performance for multitasking, gaming, and everyday use.
The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Dart Charging via a USB Type-C port, ensuring rapid recharging. On the rear, it boasts a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle primary sensor with up to 20x digital zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with a 16MP wide-angle front camera. Available on Flipkart, this feature-rich smartphone is priced at Rs 23,990. (Image Credit: Official And Amazon)
Trending Photos