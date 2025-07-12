Best 5G Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 In India You Should Buy

1 / 8

The smartphone comes in a sleek Frost Blue color and packs 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage, offering ample space and smooth multitasking. It is powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor, it delivers fast and efficient performance. For gamers, it offers a 90 FPS gaming experience and features motion control for more immersive gameplay.

The device supports 5G connectivity and boasts impressive charging speeds, reaching 50% charge in just 10 minutes. Notably, the phone is available at just Rs 27,899 on Flipkart.