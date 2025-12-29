Best Flagship Smartphones 2025 Launched In India
Best Flagship Smartphone 2025 In India: This year has seen the launch of many powerful flagship smartphones in India. These smartphones offer fast performance, good cameras, perfect design and useful features for everyday use. Whether you enjoy gaming, taking photos, or need a smooth mobile phone for daily tasks, there are many great options to choose from. Let's have a quick on the best flagship phones launched in India in 2025 with their prices and specs, to help you pick the right one.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (Price Rs 1,49,900)
The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch (17.53 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, featuring a bezel-less design with a punch-hole for the front camera. Its triple camera setup includes a 48MP wide-angle primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 4x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom.
For selfies, it offers an 18MP wide-angle front camera. The device is powered by a 4,832mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. (Image Credit: Apple/Official)
Google Pixel 10 Pro (Price Rs 1,09,999)
The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Super Actua Display with an LTPO OLED panel, offering a peak brightness of 3,300 nits and a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 SoC, paired with the Titan M2 security chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and enhanced security.
The Pixel 10 Pro’s camera setup mirrors that of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a 50MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto lens. On the front, it sports a 42MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus for crisp self-portraits. The device is backed by a 4,870mAh battery, supporting 30W fast charging and up to 15W PixelSnap wireless charging with Qi2 certification.
OnePlus 15 (Price Rs 72,999)
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and responsive touch performance. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, ensuring high-end performance for gaming and multitasking.
The device comes with a massive 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W Super VOOC fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Its triple rear camera system includes a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP periscope lens capable of up to 3.5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. On the front, it houses a 32MP wide-angle selfie camera for high-resolution self-portraits. (Image Credit: OnePlus/Official)
Vivo X300 Pro (Price Rs 1,09,999)
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and immersive viewing. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and comes with 16GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and performance.
The device features a versatile triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an impressive 200MP primary sensor, along with a 50MP front camera for high-resolution selfies. It is backed by a 6,510mAh battery with 90W Flash Charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage and rapid recharging. (Image Credit: Vivo/Official)
iQOO 15 (Price Rs 72,999)
The smartphone features a 6.85-inch (17.4 cm) AMOLED display, offering crisp and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and paired with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and high-performance operation.
The device comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens, along with a 32MP front camera for detailed selfies. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 100W Flash Charging support, providing long-lasting usage and rapid recharging. (Image Credit: iQOO/Official)
Realme GT 8 Pro (Price Rs 72,999)
The smartphone sports a 6.79-inch (17.25 cm) Flexible AMOLED display, delivering vivid colors and smooth visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and high-performance operation.
The device features a versatile triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 200MP primary sensor, along with a 32MP front camera for high-resolution selfies. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W Super VOOC fast charging, ensuring extended usage and rapid recharging.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Rs 1,19,999)
The smartphone features a 6.9-inch (17.53 cm) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth performance and multitasking.
The device boasts a quad rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 12MP front camera for high-quality selfies. It is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, ensuring reliable battery life and quick recharging. (Image Credit: Samsung/Official)
Oppo Find X9 Pro (Price Rs 109,999)
The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) Flexible AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, ensuring high-performance operation and efficient multitasking.
The device sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 50MP wide-angle primary camera with up to 3x optical and 18x digital zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP telephoto lens offering up to 3x optical and 120x digital zoom, and a 2MP additional sensor. On the front, it houses a 50MP wide-angle camera for crisp selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC fast charging via a USB Type-C port, offering long-lasting usage and rapid recharging. (Image Credit: Oppo/Official)
Xiaomi 15 Ultra (Price Rs 1,09,999)
The smartphone features a 6.73-inch (17.09 cm) curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and immersive visuals. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for high-performance multitasking and efficient operation.
The device sports a quad rear camera system comprising a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical and 120x digital zoom, and a 200MP camera offering up to 4.3x optical zoom. On the front, it houses a 32MP wide-angle camera for detailed selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,410mAh battery with 90W Hyper Charging support via a USB Type-C port, ensuring long-lasting usage and rapid recharging. (Image Credit: Xiaomi/ Official)
