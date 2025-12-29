Best Flagship Smartphones 2025 Launched In India

1 / 9

The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch (17.53 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, featuring a bezel-less design with a punch-hole for the front camera. Its triple camera setup includes a 48MP wide-angle primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 4x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom.

For selfies, it offers an 18MP wide-angle front camera. The device is powered by a 4,832mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. (Image Credit: Apple/Official)