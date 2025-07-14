Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 In India: From Vivo And Samsung To iQOO; Check Camera, Battery, Display, And Processor Details
Best Smartphone Under Rs 10,000 In India: If you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs 10,000 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, then this is the perfect time to make your purchase. These smartphones come with dual or triple camera setups, pack more than 5,000mAh battery capacity and upto 50MP primary camera. They also feature octa-core and Snapdragon processors. Let’s have a quick look at the best 8 smartphones you can buy.
iQOO Z10 Lite
The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It features a 6.74-inch (17.12 cm) display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. On the photography front, it sports a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone houses a 5MP camera for selfies. It is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery, the phone also supports fast charging for quick top-ups. The phone is priced at Rs 9,998 on Amazon.
Vivo Y19e
The device is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T7225 processor and features a 6.74-inch (17.12 cm) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary lens, along with a 5MP front camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery and supports fast charging. The phone is priced at Rs 7,998 on Amazon.
realme C61
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor and features a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a dual rear camera setup with a 32MP main sensor and LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone is priced at Rs 7,995 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies. The device houses a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging. The phone is priced at Rs 9,799 on Amazon.
POCO M7
The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and features a large 6.88-inch (17.48 cm) display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and LED flash, while the front camera is an 8MP shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for fast charging. The phone is priced at Rs 9,269 on Amazon.
Infinix Hot 50 5G
The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP additional lens, and dual LED flash. For selfies and video chats, it offers an 8MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging. The phone is priced at Rs 9,950 on Amazon.
Tecno Pop 9 5G
The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor and dual LED flash, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is priced at Rs 8,699 on Amazon.
Xiaomi Redmi A4
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor and features a 6.88-inch (17.48 cm) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 5160mAh battery, supports fast charging, and includes a USB Type-C port. It is available on Amazon for Rs 7,999. (Image Credit: Flipkart And Official Website)
