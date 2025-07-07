Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 In India With 50MP Primary Camera You Should Buy

1 / 8

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It features a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and a fluid user experience.

For photography, the smartphone boasts a versatile triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP + 50MP + 8MP sensors, while a 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Keeping everything running is a robust 5000mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Price: Rs 17,898