Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 In India With 50MP Primary Camera You Should Buy
Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Are you looking for the best smartphones under Rs 20,000? Check out the best options like CMF Phone 2 Pro, Oppo K13, Realme P3 Pro, and Vivo T4 Lite 5G. They offer strong performance, great displays, good cameras, and big batteries.
CMF Phone 2 Pro
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It features a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and a fluid user experience.
For photography, the smartphone boasts a versatile triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP + 50MP + 8MP sensors, while a 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Keeping everything running is a robust 5000mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge.
Price: Rs 17,898
Oppo K13
Realme P3 Pro
The smartphone features a large 6.83-inch (17.35 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive and ultra-smooth viewing experience. It comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, supported by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device offers a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a robust 6000mAh battery and complemented by Super VOOC fast charging via a USB Type-C port, ensuring long-lasting performance and quick top-ups.
Price: Rs 19,999
Vivo T4 Lite 5G
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, delivering efficient performance for everyday tasks. It features a large 6.74-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. For photography, the device sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, while a 5MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. Backing the device is a massive 6,000mAh battery, providing extended usage throughout the day.
Price: Rs 13,999
Lava Blaze Duo
The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, offering smooth and responsive performance. It features a 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) FHD AMOLED display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience. On the camera front, the device houses a dual rear setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, accompanied by an LED flash. A 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, ensuring reliable all-day usage.
Price: Rs 15,999
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, delivering efficient and reliable performance for daily use and multitasking. It features a 6.77-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and rich color reproduction. For photography, the device sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, while the 16MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. Keeping it all running is a large 6000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge.
Price: Rs 19,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience. It comes equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, supported by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there's a high-resolution 20MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5110mAh battery with fast charging support, ensuring long-lasting performance and quick recharging when needed.
Price: Rs 16,998
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G
The smartphone features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring smooth visuals and clear visibility in bright environments. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering efficient performance for everyday tasks. The device sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, while a 5MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. A powerful 6,000mAh battery keeps the phone running throughout the day with ease.
Price: Rs 9,999
