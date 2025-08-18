Best Smartphones Under Rs 45,000 In India In 2025: From Vivo T4 Ultra 5G To OnePlus Nord 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Processor, And Other Features
Best Smartphones Under Rs 45,000 In India: If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone under Rs 45,000 in August 2025, there are several suitable options to consider. From advanced cameras to powerful processors, these smartphones strike the right balance between performance and price, making them perfect for tech-savvy users.
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
It features a 6.8-inch (17.27 cm) LTPS AMOLED display that delivers vibrant visuals and smooth performance. On the back, it houses a dual camera setup, including a 50 MP wide-angle primary camera with up to 10x digital zoom and a 2 MP mono sensor paired with a 16 MP wide-angle lens, ensuring crisp photography across scenarios.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built to handle demanding tasks with ease. The smartphone packs a massive 7000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support via a USB Type-C port, ensuring minimal downtime. The smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart for 8GB+256 GB variant, making it a powerful offering in its segment.
realme GT 7
The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LTPO AMOLED display, offering smooth visuals and energy efficiency. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, ensuring strong performance and multitasking capabilities.
On the rear, the device sports a triple camera setup comprising a 50 MP wide-angle primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, while the front houses a 32 MP wide-angle camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 7000 mAh battery, the phone promises extended usage without frequent charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB+256GB storage variant on Amazon.
iQOO Neo 10
This smartphone features a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) AMOLED display, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
On the rear, the device carries a dual camera setup with a 50 MP wide-angle primary lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the front is equipped with a 32 MP wide-angle lens for detailed selfies and video calls. To keep everything running, it packs a robust 7000 mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. The smartphone is priced at Rs 35,998 for 12GB+256GB variant on Flipkart, making it a powerful offering in its segment.
POCO F7 5G
The smartphone features a 6.83-inch (17.35 cm) AMOLED display, offering clear visuals and vibrant colors. It runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency.
For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide-angle primary lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, while the front houses a 20 MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 7550 mAh battery with 90W turbo charging support via a USB Type-C port, providing long-lasting power and quick recharging. It is priced at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart for the 12GB+256GB variant, it delivers strong performance and value for money.
OnePlus Nord 5
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, giving you fast and smooth performance. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide-angle main camera with up to 20x digital zoom and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera for wider shots.
On the front, there’s a 50 MP wide-angle camera for sharp selfies and video calls. The phone packs a large 6800 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging through a USB Type-C port, so you get long backup and quick charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart for the 12GB+512GB model, it’s a solid choice in its segment.
OnePlus 13R
The phone comes with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LTPO AMOLED display, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. On the photography front, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide-angle primary camera with up to 10x digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP wide-angle front camera.
The phone is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging via a USB Type-C port, offering long battery life with quick recharging. The phone is priced at Rs 42,999 on Amazon for the 12GB+256GB variant.
Vivo T4 Ultra 5G
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) curved AMOLED display, offering stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, ensuring fast performance and smooth multitasking. The rear houses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP wide-angle primary lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP periscope lens that supports up to 100x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom for detailed shots.
On the front, it sports a 32 MP wide-angle camera for clear selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5500 mAh battery with 90W flash charging via a USB Type-C port, providing quick power-ups and reliable backup. The phone is priced at Rs 38,999 on Amazon for the 12GB+256GB variant.
realme 15 Pro 5G
The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch (17.27 cm) curved AMOLED display, delivering vibrant colors and an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and entertainment. For photography, it offers a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide-angle primary camera with up to 20x digital zoom and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera for capturing wider shots.
On the front, it features a 50 MP wide-angle lens for high-quality selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a massive 7000 mAh battery with 80W ultra charging support through a USB Type-C port, giving long-lasting power with super-fast charging. The device is priced at Rs ₹33,998 for the 8GB+256GB variant on Amazon. (Image Credit: Flipkart And Official)
Trending Photos