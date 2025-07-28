Best Smartphones With Multiple Rear Camera Setups Under Rs 50,000 In India You Should Buy Ahead of Rakshabandhan
Best Camera Mobile Phones Under Rs 50,000: In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, 2025 is proving to be a year where innovation truly meets affordability. From sleek designs to powerful processors, Indian consumers are spoiled for choice across various price segments. Among these, a few standout smartphone models under 50000 rupees have captured attention not just for their performance but also for their versatile rear camera setups.
As Rakshabandhan approaches in August 2025, what better gift than a phone that lets your sibling capture memories in stunning detail? In this gallery, we have handpicked the best smartphones under 50000 rupees in India that offer top-tier photography without stretching your budget.
OnePlus 13R
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, delivering top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use. It features a spacious 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.
The camera setup includes a triple rear combination of 50MP + 50MP + 8MP, along with a 16MP front camera for sharp selfies. A massive 6000mAh battery fuels the device, providing extended usage without frequent charging. This high-performance smartphone is available for Rs 42,997.
Oppo Reno14 Pro
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, delivering smooth and efficient performance. It features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling. For photography, the device boasts an impressive triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP + 50MP + 50MP sensors, along with a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Keeping everything running is a robust 6200mAh battery, designed to provide long-lasting usage on a single charge. This feature-packed smartphone is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 49,999.
Google Pixel 9A
The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Google Tensor G4 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp visuals and a responsive user experience. For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup with 48MP + 13MP sensors supported by a dual LED flash, along with a 13MP front camera for sharp selfies. A 5100mAh battery fuels the phone, supported by fast charging and a USB Type-C port for quick power-ups. This premium smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 49,999.
Vivo T4 Ultra
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, ensuring fast and efficient performance for daily tasks and demanding applications. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The camera system features a triple rear setup of 50MP + 50MP + 8MP, along with a 32MP front camera for detailed selfies and video calls. A 5500mAh battery supports long-lasting usage throughout the day. This feature-rich smartphone is available on Flipkart for Rs 37,990.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8 GB of RAM, delivering powerful performance for gaming and multitasking. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive and fluid visual experience. The dual rear camera setup includes 50MP + 8MP sensors with an LED flash, while a 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. A 5160mAh battery with flash charging support and a USB Type-C port ensures quick and efficient power delivery. This high-performance smartphone is priced at Rs 36,990.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering powerful performance for multitasking, gaming, and everyday use. It features a 6.7-inch p-OLED display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The camera setup includes a high-resolution triple rear configuration of 50MP + 64MP + 50MP, along with a 50MP front camera for sharp and detailed selfies. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. The device ensures reliable usage throughout the day. This premium smartphone is available for Rs 44,999.
Realme GT 7
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, delivering smooth and efficient performance for both daily tasks and heavy-duty use. It features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and fluid responsiveness. The device is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 8MP + 50MP, along with a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. A massive 7000mAh battery powers the phone, offering extended usage without the need for frequent charging. This feature-packed smartphone is priced at Rs 39,998.
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
The smartphone is equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, offering reliable performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing crisp visuals and an immersive viewing experience.
The camera setup includes a versatile triple rear configuration of 50MP + 10MP + 12MP, along with a 12MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery, designed to support a full day of usage. This smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 43,499. (Image Credit: Official And Flipkart)
