Best Smartphones With Multiple Rear Camera Setups Under Rs 50,000 In India You Should Buy Ahead of Rakshabandhan

Best Camera Mobile Phones Under Rs 50,000: In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, 2025 is proving to be a year where innovation truly meets affordability. From sleek designs to powerful processors, Indian consumers are spoiled for choice across various price segments. Among these, a few standout smartphone models under 50000 rupees have captured attention not just for their performance but also for their versatile rear camera setups.

As Rakshabandhan approaches in August 2025, what better gift than a phone that lets your sibling capture memories in stunning detail? In this gallery, we have handpicked the best smartphones under 50000 rupees in India that offer top-tier photography without stretching your budget.