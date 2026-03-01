BIG ALERT! WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, and other apps may stop working from today: New SIM-Binding rules explained and what it means for users

photoDetails

New WhatsApp And Telegram Rules From Today: Imagine waking up one morning and discovering that your favorite messaging apps, like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, Arattai, and more, have suddenly stopped working. Panic sets in. Group chats, video calls, and work messages are all gone in an instant. These platforms have become lifelines for millions, from sharing memes to sending urgent updates.

Now, news spreads fast. Users across India scramble to understand why their go-to apps have been inaccessible since March 1, 2026. What triggered this massive disruption? How will it change the way we communicate online? The answer lies in a bold government move to curb cybercrime: SIM binding. From now on, every active account must be linked to a KYC-verified SIM that is physically present in the device. Anonymous activity is now almost impossible.