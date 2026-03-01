BIG ALERT! WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, and other apps may stop working from today: New SIM-Binding rules explained and what it means for users
New WhatsApp And Telegram Rules From Today: Imagine waking up one morning and discovering that your favorite messaging apps, like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, Arattai, and more, have suddenly stopped working. Panic sets in. Group chats, video calls, and work messages are all gone in an instant. These platforms have become lifelines for millions, from sharing memes to sending urgent updates.
Now, news spreads fast. Users across India scramble to understand why their go-to apps have been inaccessible since March 1, 2026. What triggered this massive disruption? How will it change the way we communicate online? The answer lies in a bold government move to curb cybercrime: SIM binding. From now on, every active account must be linked to a KYC-verified SIM that is physically present in the device. Anonymous activity is now almost impossible.
DoT Introduces Mandatory SIM-Linking for Messaging Apps
90-Day Compliance Deadline Set by DoT
Messaging platforms were given a 90-day window to comply with the SIM-binding rule, ending on 28 February. Companies must submit a detailed compliance report within 120 days, ensuring that users’ mobile numbers are always linked to their active SIM cards for uninterrupted service.
Global “Verify-Once” Model vs Indian SIM Binding
While WhatsApp globally allows users to activate accounts with an OTP and continue using it without the SIM, the DoT’s new framework mandates that the registered SIM remain physically present in the primary device, ensuring constant linkage and preventing unauthorized access or misuse.
Messaging on Phones Continues Normally
The six-hour auto-logout rule under the new regulations only applies to web sessions, such as WhatsApp Web or Telegram Web. Users on their primary mobile device with the SIM installed will continue using messaging apps seamlessly, even while travelling or roaming, as long as the SIM is active.
Active SIM Required for Messaging Apps to Function
Messaging apps will stop operating on any device if the registered SIM is removed, swapped, or deactivated. Users must re-insert and authenticate the correct SIM to regain access, making the new framework critical for account security and preventing misuse of messaging platforms.
Web and Desktop Sessions Auto-Logout Every Six Hours
Under the new SIM-binding rule, all web and desktop sessions for apps like WhatsApp Web and Telegram Web will automatically log out every six hours. Users must re-authenticate using their phone’s active SIM, typically by scanning a QR code, to continue messaging securely.
Preventing Cybercrime and Fraudulent Activity
DoT officials highlighted that cybercriminals exploited messaging apps without the original SIM, conducting phishing, impersonation, and other scams, sometimes from outside India. The SIM-linking rule will ensure traceable accounts, making it harder for fraudsters to misuse messaging platforms under fake identities.
KYC Verification Strengthens Account Security
The new rule enforces that every active messaging account must be linked to a verified SIM issued under KYC norms. This measure will enhance traceability, improve user accountability, and reduce telecom identifier misuse, providing safer and more secure communication for Indian users across platforms. (Image Credit: All Images From ChatGPT/ Gemini)
