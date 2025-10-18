BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Free 4G Mobile Services, Unlimited Calls, And Internet Data For Just Re 1; Check Validity And How To Activate
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: This Diwali, BSNL is spreading festive cheer with its Diwali Bonanza 2025, offering new users a chance to experience its upgraded 4G network for just Re 1 for an entire month. Imagine celebrating the festival of lights while enjoying unlimited calls and high-speed internet almost for free!
Riding on a wave of recent success, the telecom giant has added 1.3 million new subscribers in August 2025 and posting back-to-back quarterly profits. BSNL is making this Diwali brighter, connecting families and friends with seamless 4G services across the country.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer
BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator, launched the Diwali Bonanza on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The special offer allows new customers to access BSNL’s upgraded 4G mobile services at a token price of just Rs 1 for one month.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Benefits
The plan provides unlimited calling across all networks and 2GB of high-speed data every day for 30 days. It’s designed to let users experience BSNL’s enhanced services without committing to a long-term prepaid or postpaid plan, making it perfect for first-time users.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Validity
With a validity of only 30 days, the offer allows subscribers to explore BSNL’s 4G network and services risk-free. After the initial month, subscribers can switch to any of BSNL’s regular prepaid or postpaid plans based on their usage needs.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza: Offer Period And Price
The Diwali Bonanza is available throughout the festive season, starting from October 15 to November 15, 2025. Customers must activate their Re 1 SIM within this period to enjoy the benefits of unlimited calls and daily high-speed data.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer
Step 1: Visit a nearby BSNL Customer Service Centre or authorized retailer to avail the plan.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer
Step 2: Complete the KYC process and request the Diwali Bonanza Re 1 SIM.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer
Step 3: Once activated, enjoy 4G services immediately.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer
Step 4: The offer is valid only during the festive period; activate the SIM before November 15.
BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer
Step 5: For help or queries, contact BSNL helpline 1800-180-1503 or visit bsnl.co.in.
Trending Photos