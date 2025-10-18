Advertisement
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Free 4G Mobile Services, Unlimited Calls, And Internet Data For Just Re 1; Check Validity And How To Activate

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: This Diwali, BSNL is spreading festive cheer with its Diwali Bonanza 2025, offering new users a chance to experience its upgraded 4G network for just Re 1 for an entire month. Imagine celebrating the festival of lights while enjoying unlimited calls and high-speed internet almost for free!

Riding on a wave of recent success, the telecom giant has added 1.3 million new subscribers in August 2025 and posting back-to-back quarterly profits. BSNL is making this Diwali brighter, connecting families and friends with seamless 4G services across the country.

Oct 18, 2025
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer

BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator, launched the Diwali Bonanza on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The special offer allows new customers to access BSNL’s upgraded 4G mobile services at a token price of just Rs 1 for one month.

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Benefits

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

The plan provides unlimited calling across all networks and 2GB of high-speed data every day for 30 days. It’s designed to let users experience BSNL’s enhanced services without committing to a long-term prepaid or postpaid plan, making it perfect for first-time users. 

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Validity

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

With a validity of only 30 days, the offer allows subscribers to explore BSNL’s 4G network and services risk-free. After the initial month, subscribers can switch to any of BSNL’s regular prepaid or postpaid plans based on their usage needs.

BSNL Diwali Bonanza: Offer Period And Price

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

The Diwali Bonanza is available throughout the festive season, starting from October 15 to November 15, 2025. Customers must activate their Re 1 SIM within this period to enjoy the benefits of unlimited calls and daily high-speed data. 

BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

Step 1: Visit a nearby BSNL Customer Service Centre or authorized retailer to avail the plan.

BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

Step 2: Complete the KYC process and request the Diwali Bonanza Re 1 SIM.

BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

Step 3: Once activated, enjoy 4G services immediately. 

BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

Step 4: The offer is valid only during the festive period; activate the SIM before November 15.

BSNL Diwali Bonanza: How To Activate Offer

BSNL Diwali Bonanza

Step 5: For help or queries, contact BSNL helpline 1800-180-1503 or visit bsnl.co.in.

