BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Free 4G Mobile Services, Unlimited Calls, And Internet Data For Just Re 1; Check Validity And How To Activate

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: This Diwali, BSNL is spreading festive cheer with its Diwali Bonanza 2025, offering new users a chance to experience its upgraded 4G network for just Re 1 for an entire month. Imagine celebrating the festival of lights while enjoying unlimited calls and high-speed internet almost for free!

Riding on a wave of recent success, the telecom giant has added 1.3 million new subscribers in August 2025 and posting back-to-back quarterly profits. BSNL is making this Diwali brighter, connecting families and friends with seamless 4G services across the country.