NewsPhotosBSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India With 2.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls; Check Validity, Benefits And Price; Here's How To Avail
BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India With 2.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls; Check Validity, Benefits And Price; Here's How To Avail

BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Price In India: BSNL is back with something special to mark a major milestone, and prepaid users are in for a treat. With exciting perks, exclusive benefits, and surprises that make staying connected more rewarding, this offer is turning heads across India. Find out what makes it so tempting and why everyone is talking about it.   

Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan Launch

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan Launch

BSNL commemorates its 25th anniversary by introducing the Silver Jubilee prepaid plan, designed exclusively for customers. This special plan comes with multiple benefits, combining unlimited calls, high-speed data, SMS, and entertainment services in a single offering. 

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan: Pricing And Validity

BSNL Silver Jubilee Prepaid Plan

The Silver Jubilee prepaid plan is available at Rs 225 per month, offering a validity of 30 days. Subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity with a mix of voice, data, and SMS services at an affordable monthly cost. 

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan: Voice, Data And SMS Benefits

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan: How To Avail This Plan

The plan provides unlimited STD and local voice calls, 2.5GB of 4G data daily, and 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data limit is reached, users continue with a reduced speed of 40Kbps. 

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan: How To Avail This Plan

BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India

Existing BSNL prepaid users can activate the plan via the official BSNL web portal or Self Care app. New users can directly visit BSNL Common Service Centres to subscribe and enjoy the special Silver Jubilee benefits. 

BSNL Common Service Centres

BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India

These centres act as public access points for BSNL services, including SIM issuance, prepaid recharges, and bill payments. They help new and existing customers easily access BSNL’s special plans and other telecom services. 

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan: Complimentary Access

BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India

Subscribers receive complimentary access to BiTV, which features more than 350 live TV channels and integrates with multiple OTT platforms. This enhances the Silver Jubilee plan with premium entertainment options alongside standard telecom services. 

BSNL Silver Jubilee FTTH Plan

BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India

BSNL also offers a Silver Jubilee FTTH plan at Rs 625 per month, providing 2500GB of high-speed data at up to 70Mbps. The plan includes over 600 live TV channels, including 127 premium channels for home entertainment. 

BSNL Re 1 Recharge Plan

BSNL Jubilee Prepaid Plan Launched In India

The popular Re 1 recharge plan is available until 18 November for new SIM users. It offers 30 days of unlimited calls, 2GB high-speed daily data, 100 SMS per day, and free national roaming, making it highly cost-effective. 

TechnologyBSNLBSNL Rs 225 Silver Jubilee PlanBSNL Silver Jubilee FTTH PlanBSNL Re 1 Recharge Plan
