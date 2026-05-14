Cannes Film Festival 2026: 7 viral AI prompts to create celebrity style red carpet look of yours; Make your Instagram more attractive

photoDetails

english

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is once again driving global fashion trends as people create celebrity-style red carpet AI portraits with the help of prompts. From luxury gowns to cinematic lighting, Cannes Film Festival AI prompts are going viral across Instagram, X, Snapchat, and Pinterest. By uploading their photos, users are now using simple text prompts in apps like ChatGPT and Gemini to generate glamorous festival-inspired looks without hiring photographers, makeup artists, or fashion stylists. Here are 7 viral AI prompts with which you can also create such photos of yourself: