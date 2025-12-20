Advertisement
Christmas Day Gifts 2025: 7 Unique Ideas To Surprise Your Loved Ones Before THIS Year Ends

Best Christmas Gifts: This Christmas, you can make your loved ones feel truly special by gifting them unique and premium tech products combined with style, utility, and innovation. Options range from smartphones like the Vivo X300 and the budget-friendly itel A90 Limited Edition to stylish smartwatches such as the AX4173 and the Diesel Spiked watch.

You can also gift Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, JBL Charge 5 portable speakers, or Marshall Major V wireless headphones, while smart home enthusiasts may appreciate the Amazon Echo Show 10. For health-focused users, the Samsung Galaxy Ring offers advanced fitness and sleep tracking. These gifts could make the festive season even more special for your loved ones.

Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
Mobile Phones

1/7
Mobile Phones

This Christmas, you can gift the Vivo X300 to your loved ones, priced at Rs 75,999. It offers a powerful 200MP ZEISS camera, a large 6,040mAh battery, and 90W fast charging for all-day performance.

You can also gift the itel A90 Limited Edition, priced at Rs 7,299. It offers a premium iPhone 17 Pro Max–inspired design and segment-first military-grade protection, making it a stylish yet durable choice.

Smart Watches

2/7
best smart watches

The Smart Watch AX4173, priced at Rs 11,495, combines sporty style with a sleek design. Its 44mm matte multicolour dial, black nylon case, and silicone strap offer everyday functionality with a modern edge, featuring chronograph sub-dials and a bold round silhouette.

You can also gift the Diesel Spiked watch DZ4691, priced at Rs 22,495. It comes with a bold 49mm case, a black-and-brown sunray gradient dial, a stainless-steel bracelet, and chronograph movement, delivering a strong, statement-making style.

Apple AirPods Pro

3/7
best earbuds

You can gift Apple AirPods Pro this Christmas to your loved ones, priced at Rs 15,990, offering up to twice the Active Noise Cancellation of the previous generation along with advanced audio performance for a good listening experience.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker

4/7
Portable Speaker

This Christmas, you can gift the JBL Charge 5 portable speaker to your loved ones. Priced at Rs 17,990, it offers powerful sound, deep bass, long-lasting battery life, and a rugged, waterproof design for music lovers.

Amazon Echo Show 10

5/7
smart home devices

You can gift the Amazon Echo Show 10, priced at Rs 24,999, a premium smart speaker featuring a 10.1-inch HD display, a 13MP camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and Alexa for a smarter home experience.

Marshall Major V Wireless Headphones

6/7
Wireless Headphones

This Christmas, you can gift the Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones, priced at Rs 14,999, it offers up to 100 hours of playtime, Bluetooth connectivity, and a classic design for music lovers.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

7/7
Samsung Galaxy Ring

You can gift the Samsung Galaxy Ring this Christmas, priced at Rs 36,499. It comes with Smart AI, advanced fitness monitoring, sleep tracking, and up to seven days of battery life. (Images Credit: flipkart/amazon)

