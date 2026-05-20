Click photos like Modi-Meloni: 5 hidden Android settings to turn ON now to capture aesthetic images like PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni

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Modi-Meloni: Photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni during Modi’s current Italy visit have grabbed attention online, especially their relaxed, aesthetic-looking pictures from Rome. PM Modi is in Italy to strengthen India-Italy ties and discuss trade and cooperation. Do you also want to click similar stylish photos? These seven Android camera settings for aesthetic photos can instantly improve both day and night photography.