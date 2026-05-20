Click photos like Modi-Meloni: 5 hidden Android settings to turn ON now to capture aesthetic images like PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni
Modi-Meloni: Photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni during Modi’s current Italy visit have grabbed attention online, especially their relaxed, aesthetic-looking pictures from Rome. PM Modi is in Italy to strengthen India-Italy ties and discuss trade and cooperation. Do you also want to click similar stylish photos? These seven Android camera settings for aesthetic photos can instantly improve both day and night photography.
Modi-Meloni: Turn on HDR mode
If your Android phone has HDR or Auto HDR, keep it on. It balances bright skies and dark shadows, making portraits look cleaner and landscapes more detailed. This setting helps during sunny outdoor shoots, especially when you want balanced colours and natural lighting in aesthetic photos.
Modi-Meloni: Use grid lines smartly
Switch on camera grid lines in settings. The rule-of-thirds grid helps frame people better instead of placing them awkwardly in the centre. This simple Android camera trick works great for travel shots, café photos, or candid-style pictures like the recent Modi-Meloni moments. (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
Modi-Meloni: Enable night mode always
For evening dinners, city lights, or dim cafés, turn on Night Mode or Auto Night Sight. It captures more light without making photos grainy. It is one of the best Android camera settings for aesthetic photos, as it helps keep faces sharp even in low light. (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
Modi-Meloni: Turn on focus tracking
Many Android phones now offer focus tracking or motion focus. Turn it on if your subject is moving or walking. The camera keeps faces sharp and avoids blurry results. This works especially well for candid outdoor photos during events or travel. (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
Modi-Meloni: Use high-resolution mode
Enable 50MP, 64MP, or high-resolution mode when shooting scenic places or detailed portraits in daylight. It captures extra detail in buildings, clothing, and backgrounds. Also, these photos take up more storage, so use this mode mainly when lighting conditions are good. (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
Modi-Meloni: Switch off beauty filters
Beauty filters often smooth faces too much and remove natural skin texture. For realistic and aesthetic photos, keep beauty mode low or turn it off completely. Natural lighting and sharp details usually look better than overly edited camera effects. (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
Modi-Meloni: Clean lens before clicking
This sounds basic, but it matters a lot before clicking photos. Dust or fingerprints on your camera lens can make photos look hazy, especially at night. Before taking any picture, wipe the lens with a soft cloth. It is the fastest way to improve photo quality instantly. (Image credit: freepik)
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