Craziest Tech Gadgets Unveiled At CES: From Talking AI Picture Frames To Music Lollipops; List of Tech Products You Can Buy In 2026, Check Prices
Craziest Tech Gadgets CES 2026: The moment you stepped onto the CES 2026 show floor, it felt less like a tech exhibition and more like a glimpse into a parallel future. Screens glowed, robots moved with purpose, and the homes of tomorrow quietly introduced themselves. Smart living, once limited to apps and voice assistants, is now evolving into something far more intuitive and human.
This year, technology did not demand attention; it simply worked in the background. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas once again lived up to its reputation for the strange and spectacular, unveiling humanoid robots that fold laundry, AI-powered grooming tools, and even music-playing lollipops using bone conduction.
CES 2026 went beyond showcasing gadgets and instead narrated how everyday life is set to change in unexpected ways. Let’s take a quick look at the weirdest tech gadgets unveiled at the world’s most powerful technology event.
World’s First Digital Colour-Changing Nails: iPolish Digital Nail Polish
iPolish claims to be the world’s first digital color-changing nails. These press-on nails can be placed in a compact device that instantly changes their color. Users can choose from over 400 shades using a companion app. The iPolish starter kit is currently available for preorder at $95, offering a fun and customizable nail experience at home.
Lollipop Star Bone Conduction Music lollipop
This innovative lollipop combines candy with bone conduction technology. It allows users to listen to music or podcasts through gentle vibrations on the tongue, without the need for headphones. Designed like a regular lollipop, it connects via Bluetooth for hands-free audio while enjoying a sweet treat. It offers a fun and discreet way to listen to content while on the go. It costs $8.99 (around Rs 780).
C-200 UltraSonic Chef's Knife
This is not a regular chef’s knife. It vibrates 30,000 times per second, helping it cut food more easily. The vibrations are not noticeable, chopping becomes smoother, food sticks less to the blade, and cleanup is easier. It is claimed to be the world’s first ultrasonic blade designed especially for home cooks. The price is around $399 (around Rs 33,500).
Vinabot talking AI Picture Frame
Vinabot, unveiled at CES 2026, turns photos into interactive AI companions, similar to Harry Potter’s moving portraits. Upload an image to create a digital avatar that talks, answers questions, and interacts by voice. It also syncs with an app for easy photo sharing and AI conversations. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.
Lepro Ami AI soulmate
Lepro Ami, unveiled at CES 2026, is an always-on desktop "AI soulmate" featuring an 8.01-inch curved OLED screen (2480x1860) displaying a holographic female avatar with real-time eye tracking via dual front cameras.
World’s First AI-Powered Smart Hair Clipper
Glyde, unveiled at CES 2026, is the world’s first AI-powered smart hair clipper for home use. It uses sensors to adjust blade angle, pressure, and speed automatically. A companion app provides voice and visual guidance for precise haircuts. The clipper is expected to launch in summer 2026 at around $150.
CERAGEM Youth Bed with AI Health Concierge
CERAGEM’s AI-powered bed monitors posture, sleep quality, and body signals. A built-in concierge gives suggestions and automatically adjusts the bed’s support and temperature, transforming a regular bed into a smart health system.
A Humanoid Robot That Folds Your Laundry
Robotics teams are showcasing humanoid-style robots that can identify a shirt, remove wrinkles, and fold it neatly. While robotic arms are advanced, handling soft fabric remains challenging. This is why early demos from MIT CSAIL and Google DeepMind focus on fabric modeling.
A Pillow That Promises To Read Your Dreams
According to several reports, this pillow has flexible electrodes that track basic brain activity, breathing, and pulse rate. It detects REM sleep, sends alerts, and tries to recreate dream themes in the morning. The pillow costs around $25–$60 (approximately Rs 2,100–Rs 5,000).
Trending Photos