Downloaded Sanchar Saathi? Here’s What I Found: Permissions Needed, Features, 90-Day Deadline For Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo And How To Install App

8 / 8

Step 1: Open the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for Sanchar Saathi and ensure you select the official app published by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Step 3: Tap Install or Get to download it. On iOS, the app size is roughly 50–60 MB.

Step 4: After installation, launch the app.

Step 5: Register with your mobile number. You’ll receive an OTP for verification—enter it and follow the on-screen steps to complete the login process.

Step 6: Once you’re logged in, you can start accessing all the main services offered by the app.