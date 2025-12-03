Downloaded Sanchar Saathi? Here’s What I Found: Permissions Needed, Features, 90-Day Deadline For Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo And How To Install App
Sanchar Saathi App Features: The Department of Telecommunications has directed all smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on every new device launched in India, marking a significant push toward tighter mobile security. While most brands are expected to comply, Apple is reportedly planning to resist the mandate.
According to sources quoted by Reuters, the company has raised concerns over user privacy and device security, calling the requirement to preload a government-run cyber safety app “unprecedented.” This clash sets the stage for a major debate between regulatory expectations and Apple’s strict privacy-first approach.
DoT Mandates Sanchar Saathi Pre-Install
The Department of Telecommunications has directed all major smartphone makers, including Apple, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on every new device launched in India. This move aims to strengthen digital security and curb telecom-related fraud.
Sanchar Saathi: 90-Day Deadline For Smartphone Brands
The government has given smartphone manufacturers 90 days to complete the app’s pre-installation across their new models. Adding further, brands like Apple, Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung and etc must submit a compliance report within 120 days, ensuring smooth rollout and accountability for meeting the cybersecurity requirements.
Sanchar Saathi: App Requires Several Sensitive Permissions
When I tested the app and downloaded it, it immediately asked me for access to my call logs, SMS, camera, notifications, and phone permissions. It also needed an active internet connection to communicate with government servers. These extensive permissions are required for its security features to work effectively.
Sanchar Saathi App: Helps Block Lost Or Stolen Phones Nationwide
Once installed, Sanchar Saathi allows users to block their lost or stolen mobile phones across all telecom networks. This block enables law enforcement agencies to track the device’s location if it is used, helping prevent misuse and aiding recovery efforts.
Sanchar Saathi Mobile App Features
Sanchar Saathi provides features like Know Your Mobile to verify IMEI status, checking all numbers registered under your name, blocking stolen devices, and reporting fraud under “Chakshu.” It also lets users flag international scam calls disguised as Indian numbers.
Sanchar Saathi: Permissions Don’t Make App Dangerous
While the app requires multiple permissions, experts say this does not inherently make it dangerous. Since Sanchar Saathi functions as a tracking and security tool, it needs intrusive access to protect users from fraud, identity misuse, and device theft.
Sanchar Saathi App: Apple Reportedly Opposes the Mandate
According to Reuters, Apple does not plan to comply with the pre-installation order. The directive conflicts with Apple’s long-standing “walled garden” philosophy, which prioritises strict user privacy, app control and limited system-level access on the iPhone ecosystem.
Sanchar Saathi App: How To Install And Register
Step 1: Open the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) on your smartphone.
Step 2: Search for Sanchar Saathi and ensure you select the official app published by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Step 3: Tap Install or Get to download it. On iOS, the app size is roughly 50–60 MB.
Step 4: After installation, launch the app.
Step 5: Register with your mobile number. You’ll receive an OTP for verification—enter it and follow the on-screen steps to complete the login process.
Step 6: Once you’re logged in, you can start accessing all the main services offered by the app.
