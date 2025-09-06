Advertisement
Elon Musk's Starlink In India After Tesla Launch: Check Expected Plan, Price, Internet Speed, Availability, And User Base Cap

Starlink In India: Elon Musk’s Starlink, already active in over 100 countries, is now preparing to enter India after Tesla launch in the country. The satellite internet service has secured temporary spectrum approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), enabling it to begin trial runs of its broadband services.

With this approval, Starlink can set up ground facilities and undergo mandatory security checks. The clearance also allows the company to operate its Gen1 satellite constellation in India, with the licence remaining valid until July 7, 2030. 

Updated:Sep 06, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Elon Musk’s Starlink’s Entry In India

1/8
Elon Musk’s Starlink’s Entry In India

Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, is preparing to launch in India soon. The service promises to revolutionize connectivity by offering high-speed satellite-powered internet, especially in areas where traditional broadband and mobile networks are still unreliable or unavailable.  

Starlink In India: User Base Capped

2/8
Starlink In India

To ensure a balanced telecom ecosystem, the Indian government has capped Starlink’s user base at two million connections nationwide. This regulatory move aims to protect existing telecom operators from sudden disruption while allowing satellite internet to expand gradually.  

Starlink In India: Boost For Remote Areas

3/8
Starlink In India

Starlink’s arrival is expected to significantly benefit remote, rural, and border regions that currently lack reliable coverage. By using satellites, the service will deliver internet access to areas where laying fiber-optic cables or building towers is difficult.  

Starlink In India: Regulatory Approvals Pending

4/8
Starlink In India

Before the official rollout, Starlink must clear several regulatory hurdles. These include approvals for SATCOM gateways, spectrum acquisition, licences for networking equipment, and setting up points of presence. Once approved, Starlink could debut in India within the coming months.  

Starlink In India: Partnerships With Telecom Giants

5/8
Starlink In India

Starlink has entered into collaborations with major Indian telecom operators Jio and Airtel. These partnerships are expected to strengthen its infrastructure, ease regulatory processes, and support wider distribution, ensuring smoother integration with India’s existing telecom ecosystem.  

Starlink In India: Expected Internet Speed

6/8
Starlink In India

According to reports, Starlink will provide internet speeds ranging between 25Mbps and 220Mbps in India. Such speeds would be a game changer for underserved regions, offering users faster streaming, smoother video calls, and reliable online access compared to existing rural options.  

Starlink Price In India And Data Plans Expected

7/8
Starlink In India

Starlink’s installation is expected to cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, with monthly subscription charges projected at Rs 3,000–Rs 4,200. Reports also suggest unlimited data plans around Rs 3,000, while a promotional entry-level plan could start near Rs 900 per month. 

Starlink In India: Hardware Kit

8/8
Starlink In India

To support its launch, Starlink’s hardware kit, including a satellite dish and WiFi router, will reportedly be distributed in collaboration with telecom partners Airtel and Jio. This partnership will simplify access for customers across different regions of India.  Image Credit: @IndianInfoHub_, @Indianinfoguide, @Starlink/X

