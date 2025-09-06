photoDetails

Starlink In India: Elon Musk’s Starlink, already active in over 100 countries, is now preparing to enter India after Tesla launch in the country. The satellite internet service has secured temporary spectrum approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), enabling it to begin trial runs of its broadband services.

With this approval, Starlink can set up ground facilities and undergo mandatory security checks. The clearance also allows the company to operate its Gen1 satellite constellation in India, with the licence remaining valid until July 7, 2030.