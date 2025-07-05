EPFO Website Down? How To Check PF Balance Via SMS, WhatsApp Or Missed Call In Seconds; Know Withdrawal Eligibility And Rules

3 / 9

To check your PF balance via SMS, send a message in the format “EPFOHO UAN HIN” from your registered mobile number to 7738299899. Here, “UAN” is your Universal Account Number, and “HIN” indicates the language.

The SMS service supports over 10 Indian languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. Choose your preferred language by changing the last three letters in the SMS code.