EPFO Website Down? How To Check PF Balance Via SMS, WhatsApp Or Missed Call In Seconds; Know Withdrawal Eligibility And Rules
PF Balance Check Whatsapp Number: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website has gone down once again across India. In recent days, the EPFO website has faced multiple outages. If you're also frustrated by these repeated technical issues, don't worry—we have a solution for you. Even if the website isn’t working or you don't have internet access, you can still check your PF balance in seconds using SMS, missed call, or WhatsApp services. Here's how:
Provident Fund (PF)
The Provident Fund (PF) is built through monthly contributions from both the employee and the employer. Being a government-backed long-term savings scheme, it earns annual interest that compounds over time into a significant corpus. It also acts as a financial safety net during emergencies like illness or job loss.
PF Balance Check: No Need for Website or App
You no longer need to open the EPFO website or download any app to check your PF balance. These alternate methods are simple, quick, and completely free, making them ideal during server downtime.
PF Balance Check: SMS Service
To check your PF balance via SMS, send a message in the format “EPFOHO UAN HIN” from your registered mobile number to 7738299899. Here, “UAN” is your Universal Account Number, and “HIN” indicates the language.
The SMS service supports over 10 Indian languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. Choose your preferred language by changing the last three letters in the SMS code.
PF Balance Check: Missed Call Service
Dial a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. This is the simplest way to know your PF balance instantly. Make sure your UAN is activated and linked to your phone number.
PF Balance Check: Instant SMS Reply
After giving the missed call, your call will disconnect automatically, and within seconds, you’ll receive an SMS with your current PF balance and account details—no need for internet or manual inputs.
PF Balance Check: WhatsApp Service
You can now check your PF balance via WhatsApp. Save your regional EPFO office’s WhatsApp number and send a message like “Hi” or “PF Balance.” You’ll receive your balance details through a chatbot response.
To get the correct WhatsApp number for your regional EPFO office, visit: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/Contact_us.php. Choose your location and save the number to start checking via WhatsApp.
PF Withdrawal Eligibility
To access EPFO services like SMS, missed call, or WhatsApp for checking PF balance, certain prerequisites must be met. First, your Universal Account Number (UAN) must be activated. Adding further, the mobile number linked to your UAN should be active and in working condition, as all notifications and balance details are sent to this number.
It's also essential to link your UAN with KYC documents such as your Aadhaar, PAN card, bank account number, and IFSC code. These steps ensure seamless access to your PF account and enable hassle-free verification across all platforms.
PF Withdrawal Limits and Rules
Employed members are allowed to withdraw up to 90% of their PF contributions, but the exact withdrawal limit depends on the reason for withdrawal and the number of years of service completed. For instance, partial withdrawals are permitted for specific purposes such as constructing a house, covering expenses during a medical emergency, or meeting costs related to education or marriage. Each of these situations has its own eligibility criteria and service duration requirements.
Important Reminder
Ensure your mobile number is registered with EPFO and your UAN is activated. Without this, SMS, missed call, or WhatsApp services won’t work. Contact your company’s HR department for help with activation or registration.
