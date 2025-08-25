Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951567https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/from-oneplus-buds-to-galaxy-buds-fe-best-earbuds-under-rs-5000-in-india-2025-you-should-buy-2951567
NewsPhotosFrom OnePlus Buds To Galaxy Buds FE: Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India 2025 You Should Buy
photoDetails

From OnePlus Buds To Galaxy Buds FE: Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India 2025 You Should Buy

Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Looking for top-notch earbuds under Rs 5,000 In India? Now is the perfect time to upgrade with options from brands like OnePlus and Samsung, along with other popular choices. Offering improved sound quality, longer battery life, and smart features, these affordable earbuds deliver impressive performance without stretching your budget. Let's have a quick look the earbuds you should buy this festive season.  

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Follow Us

OnePlus Buds

1/6
OnePlus Buds

This in-ear canalphone offers wireless convenience with a built-in mic and powerful 13.4mm drivers. It features noise cancellation, sweat resistance, and inline controls for easy use. The device is available on Amazon at Rs 4,990, it blends performance with comfort.  

Follow Us

realme Buds Air 5 Pro

2/6
Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India

This wireless in-ear canalphone includes a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes for a customized fit. Designed with a sweat-proof build, foldable structure, and handy inline controls, it is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.  

Follow Us

Motorola Moto Buds

3/6
Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India

This wireless in-ear canalphone comes with a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes, weighing just 36 grams. It features noise cancellation and a sweat-proof design. Powered by a long-lasting battery, it delivers 42 hours of talk time with just 1.5 hours of charging. Priced at Rs. 3,199 on Amazon. 

Follow Us

Vivo TWS 2e

4/6
Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India

This wireless in-ear canalphone comes with a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes, weighing just 41 grams. It offers noise cancellation, a foldable design, and inline controls. With 27 hours of talk time and only 1 hour charging, it is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon. 

Follow Us

JBL Tune Beam

5/6
Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India

This wireless in-ear canalphone comes with a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes for a secure fit. Weighing 60 grams, it features convenient inline controls and is available on Amazon for Rs. 4,499.  

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

6/6
Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India

This wireless in-ear canalphone features a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes for comfort. Weighing just 40 grams, it offers inline controls and a Li-ion battery delivering up to 30 hours of talk time. It is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.  (Image Credit: Flipkart and Official Website)

Follow Us
TechnologyBest Earbuds Under Rs 5000 in IndiaOnePlus BudsSamsung Galaxy Buds FE
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Technology
From OnePlus Buds To Galaxy Buds FE: Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India 2025 You Should Buy
camera icon7
title
Extreme climate
Surviving In Extremes: From Coldest To Wettest Places People Call Home
camera icon8
title
US Open 2025 facts
US Open 2025: 6 Surprising Facts Every Tennis Fan Should Know - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sreeleela
8 Times Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Stunned In Traditional Looks
camera icon6
title
Auto news
2025 Volvo EX30 Review: Attractive Styling But...; Read Full Report
NEWS ON ONE CLICK