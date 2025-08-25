From OnePlus Buds To Galaxy Buds FE: Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India 2025 You Should Buy
Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Looking for top-notch earbuds under Rs 5,000 In India? Now is the perfect time to upgrade with options from brands like OnePlus and Samsung, along with other popular choices. Offering improved sound quality, longer battery life, and smart features, these affordable earbuds deliver impressive performance without stretching your budget. Let's have a quick look the earbuds you should buy this festive season.
OnePlus Buds
This in-ear canalphone offers wireless convenience with a built-in mic and powerful 13.4mm drivers. It features noise cancellation, sweat resistance, and inline controls for easy use. The device is available on Amazon at Rs 4,990, it blends performance with comfort.
realme Buds Air 5 Pro
This wireless in-ear canalphone includes a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes for a customized fit. Designed with a sweat-proof build, foldable structure, and handy inline controls, it is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.
Motorola Moto Buds
This wireless in-ear canalphone comes with a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes, weighing just 36 grams. It features noise cancellation and a sweat-proof design. Powered by a long-lasting battery, it delivers 42 hours of talk time with just 1.5 hours of charging. Priced at Rs. 3,199 on Amazon.
Vivo TWS 2e
This wireless in-ear canalphone comes with a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes, weighing just 41 grams. It offers noise cancellation, a foldable design, and inline controls. With 27 hours of talk time and only 1 hour charging, it is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.
JBL Tune Beam
This wireless in-ear canalphone comes with a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes for a secure fit. Weighing 60 grams, it features convenient inline controls and is available on Amazon for Rs. 4,499.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
This wireless in-ear canalphone features a built-in mic and interchangeable eartips in small, medium, and large sizes for comfort. Weighing just 40 grams, it offers inline controls and a Li-ion battery delivering up to 30 hours of talk time. It is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon. (Image Credit: Flipkart and Official Website)
