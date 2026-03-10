Ghost eye wi-fi technology? This new tool can track human movement behind walls without cameras

photoDetails

New wi-fi technology: A new open-source project called WiFi DensePose shows how WiFi signals can be used to detect human movement behind walls without using cameras. The system analyses small changes in wireless signals as they move around a room and reflect off objects and people. Using advanced software and machine learning, it can estimate body posture and create a digital skeleton-like outline of a person’s movement. In some demonstrations, the technology was also able to detect very small movements such as breathing. However, experts say this technology is still in an experimental stage and will require specialised hardware to work properly.