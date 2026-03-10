Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025537https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/ghost-eye-wi-fi-technology-this-new-tool-can-track-human-movement-behind-walls-without-cameras-3025537
NewsPhotosGhost eye wi-fi technology? This new tool can track human movement behind walls without cameras
photoDetails

Ghost eye wi-fi technology? This new tool can track human movement behind walls without cameras

New wi-fi technology: A new open-source project called WiFi DensePose shows how WiFi signals can be used to detect human movement behind walls without using cameras. The system analyses small changes in wireless signals as they move around a room and reflect off objects and people. Using advanced software and machine learning, it can estimate body posture and create a digital skeleton-like outline of a person’s movement. In some demonstrations, the technology was also able to detect very small movements such as breathing. However, experts say this technology is still in an experimental stage and will require specialised hardware to work properly.

Updated:Mar 10, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Follow Us

New wi-fi technology

1/8
New wi-fi technology

A new open-source project called wi-fi DensePose is becoming popular on social media platforms. The technology shows how ordinary wi-fi signals can detect human movement behind walls and create a digital skeleton-like view without using cameras. (Image credit: gemini)

Follow Us

How it works?

2/8
best wifi broadband

WiFi routers constantly send radio signals across a room. These signals bounce off walls, furniture and people. When someone moves, the signal pattern changes, and special software analyses these changes. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Detecting human movement

3/8
best wifi broadband

By studying tiny shifts in WiFi signals, the system can estimate where a person is standing and how their body is moving. It can generate a digital skeleton-style outline similar to motion-capture technology. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Even small movements can be tracked

4/8
best wifi broadband

In some demonstrations, the technology was sensitive enough to detect micro-movements like breathing. Small chest movements slightly change WiFi signals, which the system can analyse in real time. (Image credit: gemini)

Follow Us

Who created this?

5/8
best wifi broadband

The project was developed by a programmer known online as ruvnet. They released the full code on GitHub as an open-source project so developers and researchers can experiment with the technology. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Technology behind it

6/8
best wifi broadband

The software uses Channel State Information (CSI), which shows how WiFi signal strength and phase change during transmission. Machine learning and signal-processing algorithms then convert these patterns into body movement estimates. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Special hardware needed

7/8
best wifi broadband

The system cannot run directly on most home routers. It needs specialised hardware such as ESP32-S3 microcontroller boards with antennas that capture raw WiFi signal data for analysis. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Future possibilities

8/8
best wifi broadband

Researchers believe that WiFi-based sensing could help in healthcare monitoring, smart homes and rescue operations. However, experts also say privacy concerns must be considered as the technology continues to develop. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us
Technologynew wifi technologyfree WiFi serviceWiFi speed
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank changes major rules; From FD rates to UPI ATM withdrawal and more -- details you want to know
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 overseas players who might start for CSK in IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad and...check all names
camera icon9
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: How much minimum and maximum salary hike was recommended by previous pay commissions from 1st CPC to 7th CPC
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar 2 cast
Dhurandhar 2 full cast educational qualification, salaries: Who is more qualified - Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan or Akshaye Khanna?
camera icon8
title
richest South Korean Actresses
Meet richest Korean actresses of 2026: Number 1 beauty has Rs 10,145,225,090 estimated net worth, her age is ....