Ghost eye wi-fi technology? This new tool can track human movement behind walls without cameras
New wi-fi technology: A new open-source project called WiFi DensePose shows how WiFi signals can be used to detect human movement behind walls without using cameras. The system analyses small changes in wireless signals as they move around a room and reflect off objects and people. Using advanced software and machine learning, it can estimate body posture and create a digital skeleton-like outline of a person's movement. In some demonstrations, the technology was also able to detect very small movements such as breathing. However, experts say this technology is still in an experimental stage and will require specialised hardware to work properly.
New wi-fi technology
A new open-source project called wi-fi DensePose is becoming popular on social media platforms. The technology shows how ordinary wi-fi signals can detect human movement behind walls and create a digital skeleton-like view without using cameras.
How it works?
WiFi routers constantly send radio signals across a room. These signals bounce off walls, furniture and people. When someone moves, the signal pattern changes, and special software analyses these changes.
Detecting human movement
By studying tiny shifts in WiFi signals, the system can estimate where a person is standing and how their body is moving. It can generate a digital skeleton-style outline similar to motion-capture technology.
Even small movements can be tracked
In some demonstrations, the technology was sensitive enough to detect micro-movements like breathing. Small chest movements slightly change WiFi signals, which the system can analyse in real time.
Who created this?
The project was developed by a programmer known online as ruvnet. They released the full code on GitHub as an open-source project so developers and researchers can experiment with the technology.
Technology behind it
The software uses Channel State Information (CSI), which shows how WiFi signal strength and phase change during transmission. Machine learning and signal-processing algorithms then convert these patterns into body movement estimates.
Special hardware needed
The system cannot run directly on most home routers. It needs specialised hardware such as ESP32-S3 microcontroller boards with antennas that capture raw WiFi signal data for analysis.
Future possibilities
Researchers believe that WiFi-based sensing could help in healthcare monitoring, smart homes and rescue operations. However, experts also say privacy concerns must be considered as the technology continues to develop.
