Google Gemini Nano Banana: How Many Free Images Can You Generate? 5 Viral Prompts Trending – Is It Safe to Use? Check Alternative AI Tools for 3D Models
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D Figurines: Google has introduced ‘Nano Banana,’ its most advanced image-editing model, now accessible via the Gemini app and Google AI Studio. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, it allows users to effortlessly generate miniature, hyper-realistic figurines, making 3D art creation more accessible than ever. Developed by Google DeepMind, this AI tool has quickly gained a reputation as a leading image editor, enabling users to craft and manipulate photos with simple text prompts.”
With the rise of 3D model trends across social media, Google has also revised its image generation policy, setting new limits for free and paid users. In this gallery, we break down what Nano Bananas are, why they’ve become a viral sensation, and how you can create your own 3D models for free — complete with ready-to-use Google Gemini AI prompts to get started instantly.
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tool: Is It Free?
Users can access this AI tool for free through Gemini and AI Studio. However, free accounts may have daily limits or experience slower processing speeds.
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D Figurines: How Many Free Images Can You Generate
Google allowed free users to generate up to 100 images a day with its Gemini image model. Meanwhile, the Pro and Ultra users were given a much higher limit of 1,000 images per day, offering them greater flexibility and creative freedom.
Nano Bananas Trend Became An Online Sensation
Nano Bananas are miniature, eye-catching collectibles that users can personalize endlessly with unique styles, themes, and AI-generated prompts.
Google Gemini: Nano Banana Is Real Name ?
The internet has nicknamed this AI tool ‘Nano Banana,’ though its actual name is Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. Owing to its viral popularity, even Google has embraced the catchy nickname.
Nano Banana: Alternatives AI Tools To Create 3D Models
The top three free alternatives—Qwen Image Edit, ChatGPT (GPT-5), and Grok AI—the same image and prompt to generate a 3D model of the user.
How To Create Google Nano Banana 3D Figurines?
Step 1: Launch the Google Gemini app or open AI Studio.
Step 2: Upload a clear, well-lit photo as your base image.
Step 3: Enter a detailed prompt specifying figurine details like scale, base, or packaging.
Step 4: Click Generate to preview the 3D figurine.
Step 5: Refine the prompt or photo to explore different variations.
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D Figurines: 5 Viral Prompts
Commercialized Figurine- "Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."
Pet Transformation – "Create a 1/7 scale collectible figurine of this dog, sitting happily on a miniature sunlit park bench, hyper-realistic details.”
Heroic Portrait – “Turn this person into a futuristic warrior figurine in metallic armor, holding a glowing sword, standing on a rocky base.”
Professional Tribute- “Turn this person into a chef figurine, flour on their apron, holding a freshly baked loaf of bread with a proud smile.”
Athletic Pose- “Make this person into a basketball figurine mid-jump shot, dynamic action, realistic sports detail.”
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D Figurines: Is It Safe?
Google Gemini uses safety filters to minimize harmful or inappropriate outputs. However, the experts advise against uploading highly personal or sensitive data, as AI-generated results may occasionally misfire or be misused. (Image Credit: Representative Image/X)
Trending Photos