Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2989534https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/google-s-nano-banana-pro-shocks-the-internet-this-new-ai-can-do-homework-in-your-handwriting-users-call-it-insane-2989534
NewsPhotosGoogle’s Nano Banana Pro Shocks The Internet: This New AI Can Do Homework In Your Handwriting—Users Call It 'Insane'
photoDetails

Google’s Nano Banana Pro Shocks The Internet: This New AI Can Do Homework In Your Handwriting—Users Call It 'Insane'

Google’s Nano Banana Pro is going viral for its surprising ability to solve homework and even write exam-style answers in real handwritten notes. This smart device is being called “insane” by students for its speed, accuracy, and proof-based results.

Updated:Nov 27, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Google Nano Banana Pro

1/7
Google Nano Banana Pro

Google Nano Banana Pro: The AI Model Everyone Is Calling “Insane”

Google has unveiled Nano Banana Pro, an advanced AI imaging engine built on Gemini 3—and it has quickly become one of the most talked-about tools on the internet. Known for producing shockingly realistic visuals, recreating historical events, and mimicking unique handwriting, Nano Banana Pro has pushed AI creativity and accuracy to a new level.

Within days of launch, users began experimenting with the tool in extraordinary ways, showcasing just how powerful and versatile this new technology truly is.

Follow Us

From 4K Portraits to Hyper-Realistic Visuals

2/7
From 4K Portraits to Hyper-Realistic Visuals

The earlier Nano Banana engine went viral for generating flawless 4K portraits, vintage outfits, and miniature 3D-like figures.

Nano Banana Pro takes all those strengths and amplifies them—delivering higher accuracy, better realism, and features that make some outputs almost indistinguishable from real life.

This upgrade is what’s driving its rising popularity across social media.

Follow Us

AI That Writes in Your Handwriting Style

3/7
AI That Writes in Your Handwriting Style

Nano Banana Pro Can Do Your Homework

One of the most surprising uses of Nano Banana Pro is its ability to complete homework in a student’s exact handwriting.

The AI can solve equations, answer questions, and structure responses neatly within the page—just like a student would.

It even adds diagrams, sketches, and small doodles to make the writing look genuine. While it may not pass physical handwritten checks, it is convincing enough for PDF submissions, which has shocked teachers and students alike.

Follow Us

Realistic Note-Taking and Exam Solutions

4/7
Realistic Note-Taking and Exam Solutions

Handwritten Accuracy That Feels Almost Human

Users discovered that Nano Banana Pro can produce entire exam solutions in a consistent handwriting style. It recognises spacing, paragraph structure, and even the natural imperfections humans make while writing.

This feature has sparked conversations about the future of academic integrity—and how powerful AI tools are becoming in educational spaces.

Follow Us

Travel Back in Time with AI

5/7
Travel Back in Time with AI

Recreate Historical Moments with Just a Date and Location

Beyond academics, Nano Banana Pro allows users to “step into history.”

By entering a location’s coordinates and the date of a past event, the AI can generate images representing what the scene may have looked like at that time.

People online were astonished by this capability, calling the model “insane,” “mind-blowing,” and “next-level AI.”

It’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting use cases shared on social media.

Follow Us

Create Blueprint-Style Designs Instantly

6/7
Create Blueprint-Style Designs Instantly

Turning Any Image into a Technical Diagram

Nano Banana Pro can also generate blueprint-like visuals from any photo. Whether it’s a famous landmark, a vehicle, or a random object, the tool overlays clean lines, labels, arrows, and diagrams—turning it into a professional infographic.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai even showcased a blueprint-style image of the Golden Gate Bridge generated using the model. Here is the prompt used to achieve this effect:

“Turn the input photo into an annotated infographic. Keep the original image. Overlay clean white ‘hand-drawn’ lines, arrows, labels, and diagrams highlighting key parts. Add a boxed title at the top. Blueprint/chalk-on-photo style.”

Follow Us

Nano Banana Pro Is Redefining What AI Can Do

7/7
Nano Banana Pro Is Redefining What AI Can Do

From handwriting imitation to historical recreations and detailed blueprints, Nano Banana Pro demonstrates how fast AI imaging is evolving. It’s no longer just about generating pretty pictures—this tool is reshaping creativity, learning, and technical design.

As more people explore its capabilities, Nano Banana Pro is proving that the future of AI is far more dynamic and imaginative than we ever expected.

Follow Us
Google Nano Banana ProNano Banana Pro reviewAI homework devicehandwritten notes gadgetsmart study toolAI exam helperGoogle AI deviceviral tech gadgethomework solving deviceeducation technology trendhandwritten answer generatorstudent tech 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
India's longest bridge
10.2 Km Giant: Dhola-Sadiya To Lose Crown As Bihar’s Bejha-Bakaur Bridge To Become India’s Longest
camera icon10
title
ICC
Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli: Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In ODI - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
India
From Clean Sweep Against South Africa To Failed Chases: India’s Home Fortress Falls; A Look At Shocking Records Broken Under Gautam Gambhir Era
camera icon9
title
India
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND Vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India Slips Below Pakistan; South Africa At..
camera icon13
title
Mount Etna
From Mount Etna To Mayon: Top 10 Most Active Volcanoes In The World