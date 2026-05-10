Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 to gift your mom: Great camera, big battery, latest features
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: It is a great opportunity for families across India to gift practical and feature-packed smartphones to their moms without spending beyond budget. From the Vivo T4 to the Nothing Phone 3a, several smartphones under Rs 25,000 now offer large batteries, powerful processors, bright AMOLED displays, and capable cameras. These devices are ideal for daily calling, video streaming, social media, photography, and long-lasting performance, making them smart gifting choices for everyday use. Have a look at five such devices:
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: Vivo T4
The Vivo T4 is one of the strongest battery-focused smartphones under Rs 25,000, with prices starting at Rs 24,999. It features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The phone packs a massive 7300 mAh battery with 90W Flash Charging. It also gets a 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup, a 32 MP front camera, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and an AnTuTu score of 797,572.
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: OPPO K13
Starting at Rs 21,900, the OPPO K13 offers balanced performance and long battery life for daily users. It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone includes a 7000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. Other features include a 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup, 16 MP selfie camera, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and an AnTuTu score of 699,303. (Image credit: oppo)
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: Realme P4
The Realme P4 starts at just Rs 20,999 and focuses on display quality and battery performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, it comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone packs a 7000 mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charging support. It features a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera setup, a 16 MP front camera, a 6.77-inch Hyper Glow AMOLED display, and an AnTuTu score of 775,973. (Image credit: realme)
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: Redmi Note 15 5G
Priced from Rs 22,780, the Redmi Note 15 5G offers a strong mix of camera performance and everyday usability. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone features a 108 MP + 8 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front camera. It also packs a 5520 mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and an AnTuTu score of 868,311. (Image credit: mi)
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: iQOO Z11x
The iQOO Z11x starts at Rs 23,300 and delivers strong performance for users who multitask regularly. It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The phone features a 7200 mAh battery with 44W charging support. Camera specifications include a 50 MP + 2 MP rear setup and a 32 MP front camera. It also gets a 6.76-inch LCD display and an AnTuTu score of 960,651. (Image credit: amazon)
Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: Nothing Phone 3a
The Nothing Phone 3a stands out with its unique transparent-style design and clean software experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, it offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone includes a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP sensors and a 32 MP front camera. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging, a 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED display, and an AnTuTu score of 798,022. (Image credit: nothing)
Trending Photos