Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 to gift your mom: Great camera, big battery, latest features

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Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: It is a great opportunity for families across India to gift practical and feature-packed smartphones to their moms without spending beyond budget. From the Vivo T4 to the Nothing Phone 3a, several smartphones under Rs 25,000 now offer large batteries, powerful processors, bright AMOLED displays, and capable cameras. These devices are ideal for daily calling, video streaming, social media, photography, and long-lasting performance, making them smart gifting choices for everyday use. Have a look at five such devices: