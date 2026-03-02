Holi 2026: 8 Viral AI prompts using Google Gemini to create colourful festival photos for Instagram and WhatsApp

photoDetails

Holi 2026 AI Photo Editing Prompts: As Holi 2026 approaches, social media is filling up with vibrant photos, colorful edits, and creative AI transformations. With simple text prompts, you can turn ordinary pictures into stunning Holi-themed visuals with gulal clouds, festive outfits, and cinematic effects. Celebrating the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, this joyous festival is the perfect time to get creative.

From dramatic gulal explosions to soft pastel vibes, these viral AI prompts help you transform your Holi and festival pictures into colorful, eye-catching visuals that are perfect for Instagram and WhatsApp status updates.