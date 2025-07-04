How To Change Your Aadhar Card Address Online: Step-By-Step Guide For 2025
To avoid last-minute hassle or delay in documentation, claim registration, and other important tasks, it's important to keep your Aadhaar card details up to date. For Indian citizens, the Aadhaar card is a mandatory document for verification and KYC. That’s why it’s important to ensure that your name, address, date of birth, phone number, and other details are correctly updated.
Here’s how you can update your address on it:
Step 1:
Visit the UIDAI official website- https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
Step 2:
Log in using your Aadhaar details and by submitting the OTP you received on your mobile number.
Step 3:
Check your profile, select and click on the Address Update section.
Step 4:
Now select the Address option from the list and proceed, review the current address,then carefully update the address.
Step 5:
Then select a valid proof of document, then scan the document and upload it on the website.
Step 6:
Verify the details, proceed to make a non-refundable payment.
Step 7:
Lastly, you will receive a 'service request number' on the completion of the application. Then note it down for future reference.
