How To Change Your Aadhar Card Address Online: Step-By-Step Guide For 2025

To avoid last-minute hassle or delay in documentation, claim registration,  and other important tasks, it's important to keep your Aadhaar card details up to date. For Indian citizens, the Aadhaar card is a mandatory document for verification and KYC. That’s why it’s important to ensure that your name, address, date of birth, phone number, and other details are correctly updated. 

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Here’s how you can update your address on it:

Step 1:

Step 1:

 Visit the UIDAI official website- https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ 

Step 2:

Step 2:

 Log in using your Aadhaar details and by submitting the OTP you received on your mobile number.

Step 3:

Step 3:

 Check your profile, select and click on the Address Update section. 

Step 4:

Step 4:

 Now select the Address option from the list and proceed, review the current address,then carefully update the address. 

Step 5:

Step 5:

 Then select a valid proof of document, then scan the document and upload it on the website. 

Step 6:

Step 6:

Verify the details, proceed to make a non-refundable payment. 

Step 7:

Step 7:

Lastly, you will receive a 'service request number' on the completion of the application. Then note it down for future reference. 

 

