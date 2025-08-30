Advertisement
How To Earn Crores From YouTube: Follow THESE Simple Strategies To Monetise Your Channel
photoDetails

How To Earn Crores From YouTube: Follow THESE Simple Strategies To Monetise Your Channel

YouTube Earns Crores In India: From tech reviews and movie talks to informative videos, YouTube has become one of the biggest platforms for creators to show their talent and build a steady income. Experts believe the first step to success is making quality content that entertains, educates, or engages viewers. Channels that post original, and SEO-friendly videos on trending topics quickly gain a loyal audience. Today, earning crores from YouTube is no longer just a dream — it’s a reality for thousands of creators who use smart tricks to monetise their channels. Let's have a quick look on the strategies in this gallery.   

Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
YouTube Partner Program (YPP)

YouTube Partner Program (YPP)

 

The first step for most creators is to join the YPP. This allows you to earn a share of the revenue from ads that play on your videos. To qualify, you need at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.  

YouTube Affiliate Marketing

How To Earn Crores From YouTube

You can earn commissions by promoting products in your videos. By including affiliate links in your video descriptions, you get a percentage of any sale made through your link. This is an effective way to monetize your content by recommending products you genuinely use and like. 

YouTube Brand Sponsorships

How To Earn Crores From YouTube

As your channel grows, you can collaborate with brands for paid sponsorships. This involves creating content that features a brand's products or services. Sponsorships can be a very profitable revenue stream, often exceeding what you can make from ads alone. 

Channel Memberships And Fan Funding

YouTube Earn Crores In India

YouTube allows your audience to support you directly through several features. With Channel Memberships, fans pay a monthly fee for exclusive perks. During live streams, viewers can use Super Chat and Super Stickers to pay to have their comments highlighted. For regular videos, Super Thanks lets them show extra appreciation with a one-time payment.  

Selling Your Own Merchandise

YouTube Earn Crores In India

Creating and selling your own branded merchandise is another powerful way to earn money. This can include anything from t-shirts and hats to mugs and posters. YouTube's "Merch Shelf" feature allows eligible creators to showcase their products directly below their videos.  

Digital Products and Courses

YouTube Earn Crores In India

If you have expertise in a particular area, you can create and sell digital products like e-books, online courses, or templates. This strategy works especially well for educational channels that teach a specific skill.  

YouTube Shorts Monetization

YouTube Earn Crores In India

If you create short-form content, you can earn money from the YouTube Shorts Fund. Revenue from ads shown between Shorts is pooled and distributed to creators based on their share of total Shorts views. You receive 55% of your allocated share. 

YouTube Premium Revenue

YouTube Earn Crores In India

You also earn money when YouTube Premium subscribers watch your content. You get a portion of their subscription fee, with the amount based on how much time they spend watching your videos. This provides an additional, passive stream of income. (Image Credit: Freepik)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK