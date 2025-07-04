Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926840https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/how-to-earn-money-easily-via-youtube-partner-program-6-ways-explained-2926840
NewsPhotosHow To Earn Money Easily Via YouTube Partner Program - 6 Ways Explained
photoDetails

How To Earn Money Easily Via YouTube Partner Program - 6 Ways Explained

YouTube Partner Program: YouTube, a video platform, has become a lifeline for many people, be it helping in difficult situations or uplifting their mood with music videos. From fun to education, it serves a lot. It always has almost everything that you search for. Most people use it to watch videos, but it has a different side as well, which is the content creation. Those who make videos on YouTube are called YouTubers or content creators, and they earn money through the YouTube Partner Program. If you are thinking of becoming a content creator on YouTube, here are the 6 ways you can make money through the YouTube Partner Program:

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Advertising Revenue

1/6
Advertising Revenue

Advertising Revenue: You can earn money from ads shown on your videos. These ads appear on the Watch Page and in the Shorts Feed.

Follow Us

Shopping

2/6
Shopping

Shopping: You can sell your product using an online store. You can also tag products from other brands under YouTube’s affiliate shopping program and earn commission.

Follow Us

YouTube Premium

3/6
YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium: You get a share of the YouTube Premium subscription fee when Premium users watch your videos.

Follow Us

Channel Memberships

4/6
Channel Memberships

Channel Memberships: Viewers can become members by paying a monthly fee in exchange for special perks, like access to exclusive content.

Follow Us

Super Chat And Super Stickers

5/6
Super Chat And Super Stickers

Super Chat And Super Stickers: During live streams, fans pay to highlight their messages or animated stickers in live chat streams.

Follow Us

Super Thanks

6/6
Super Thanks

Super Thanks: Your fans pay to view a fun animation and get their message highlighted.

Follow Us
Technology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
5 Cricketers Who Scored Double Hundreds In Both Test And ODI: Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma & More - Check List
camera icon7
title
anju sharma IAS
Meet IAS Anju Sharma: Failed In Class 10 & 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With AIR...She Is Currently...
camera icon7
title
world's priciest birds
The World's Priciest Birds: Top 7 Most Expensive Birds In The World
camera icon9
title
ban on burqa
THESE Countries Have Banned Hijab, Burqa - Are Egypt, France One Of Them?
camera icon7
title
Maggi flavors
From Tandoori To Tadka: 7 Unique & Crazy Maggie Flavors To Try This Rainy Season
NEWS ON ONE CLICK