How To Earn Money Easily Via YouTube Partner Program - 6 Ways Explained
YouTube Partner Program: YouTube, a video platform, has become a lifeline for many people, be it helping in difficult situations or uplifting their mood with music videos. From fun to education, it serves a lot. It always has almost everything that you search for. Most people use it to watch videos, but it has a different side as well, which is the content creation. Those who make videos on YouTube are called YouTubers or content creators, and they earn money through the YouTube Partner Program. If you are thinking of becoming a content creator on YouTube, here are the 6 ways you can make money through the YouTube Partner Program:
Advertising Revenue
Advertising Revenue: You can earn money from ads shown on your videos. These ads appear on the Watch Page and in the Shorts Feed.
Shopping
Shopping: You can sell your product using an online store. You can also tag products from other brands under YouTube’s affiliate shopping program and earn commission.
YouTube Premium
YouTube Premium: You get a share of the YouTube Premium subscription fee when Premium users watch your videos.
Channel Memberships
Channel Memberships: Viewers can become members by paying a monthly fee in exchange for special perks, like access to exclusive content.
Super Chat And Super Stickers
Super Chat And Super Stickers: During live streams, fans pay to highlight their messages or animated stickers in live chat streams.
Super Thanks
Super Thanks: Your fans pay to view a fun animation and get their message highlighted.
Trending Photos