How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED

How to hide photos in iPhone: Your iPhone stores a lot of personal photos. Some are memories. Some are documents. Some are things you do not want others to see. Handing your phone to a friend or family member can feel risky. The good news is that iPhones have a built-in feature to hide photos. 

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
You can also lock the hidden album using Face ID. No additional app is needed. The process is simple and takes only a few seconds. Once set up, your private photos stay private.

How to hide photos on iPhone?

How to hide photos on iPhone?

How to hide photos on iPhone?

- Open the Photos app. - Select the photo or photos you want to hide. - Tap the three-dot menu in the top corner. - Choose Hide. - Confirm by tapping Hide Photo.

The selected photos will disappear from your main library.

Where will hidden photos go?

Where will hidden photos go?

Where will hidden photos go?

- All hidden photos move to the Hidden album. - You can find it by going to Albums and scrolling down to Utilities.

How to disappear Hidden album?

How to disappear Hidden album?

How to disappear Hidden album?

- Open Settings on your iPhone. - Scroll down and tap Photos. - Tap on the "Show Hidden Album" to make it disappear/appear from Utilities.

How to unhide photos?

How to unhide photos?

How to unhide photos?

- Open the Hidden album using Face ID. - Select the photo you want to unhide. - Tap the three-dot menu. - Choose Unhide.

The photo will return to your main photo library.

