How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
How to hide photos in iPhone: Your iPhone stores a lot of personal photos. Some are memories. Some are documents. Some are things you do not want others to see. Handing your phone to a friend or family member can feel risky. The good news is that iPhones have a built-in feature to hide photos.
You can also lock the hidden album using Face ID. No additional app is needed. The process is simple and takes only a few seconds. Once set up, your private photos stay private.
How to hide photos on iPhone?
- Open the Photos app. - Select the photo or photos you want to hide. - Tap the three-dot menu in the top corner. - Choose Hide. - Confirm by tapping Hide Photo.
The selected photos will disappear from your main library.
Where will hidden photos go?
- All hidden photos move to the Hidden album. - You can find it by going to Albums and scrolling down to Utilities.
How to disappear Hidden album?
- Open Settings on your iPhone. - Scroll down and tap Photos. - Tap on the "Show Hidden Album" to make it disappear/appear from Utilities.
How to unhide photos?
- Open the Hidden album using Face ID. - Select the photo you want to unhide. - Tap the three-dot menu. - Choose Unhide.
The photo will return to your main photo library.
