India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs Explained: Rs 75,000 duty-free limit, laptop and camera rules under new baggage rules 2026
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs: International travel often begins with excitement but ends with long queues at customs counters. For years, passengers arriving in India have had to deal with confusing baggage limits, unclear declarations, and time-consuming procedures. Now, the government is trying to change that story.
With the introduction of the Baggage Rules 2026 and the new Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, authorities aim to make the arrival experience smoother, quicker, and far more transparent. From higher duty-free limits to simplified benefits for returning Indians and clearer rules for tourists and airline crew, the updated framework promises to remove many of the hassles travellers faced earlier. As global travel continues to rise, these new rules mark a significant step toward making India’s airports more passenger-friendly and efficient.
New Baggage Rules 2026 Introduced To Simplify International Travel
Higher Duty-Free Allowance For International Travellers
Duty-Free Limit For Foreign Tourists And Crew Members
The revised customs rules also define separate duty-free limits for other categories of travellers. Tourists of foreign origin visiting India can bring goods worth up to Rs 25,000 duty-free. Meanwhile, airline crew members are allowed to carry items worth Rs 2,500 without paying customs duty, ensuring clear guidelines for different passenger groups.
Easier Transfer Of Residence Benefits For NRIs
The government has simplified Transfer of Residence (TR) benefits for people returning to India after living abroad. Travellers who stayed overseas for less than one year can bring duty-free goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh. This move aims to support Indians relocating back home by reducing customs complexities.
Higher Duty-Free Limits For Long-Term Residents Abroad
Under the updated baggage rules, travellers returning after staying abroad for one to two years can bring goods worth Rs 3 lakh duty-free. Those who have lived overseas for more than two years are allowed to carry goods worth up to Rs 7.5 lakh without customs duty, offering major relief to long-term returning residents.
Duty-Free Jewellery Allowance Based On Weight
The new rules allow returning residents and tourists of Indian origin who stayed abroad for over one year to bring jewellery duty-free based on weight. Women can carry up to 40 grams of jewellery, while others are allowed up to 20 grams, making the process simpler and eliminating confusion around value-based limits.
Temporary Import And Export Of Goods Made Easier
Customs authorities can now issue temporary baggage import or export certificates. This means travellers bringing items like professional equipment or valuable goods into India temporarily will face fewer delays. The measure is expected to reduce the chances of items being held up at customs checkpoints.
Laptop, Cameras And Pets Allowed Under New Rules
Passengers aged 18 years and above can now import one laptop duty-free under the Baggage Rules 2026. Adding further, travellers can bring items like cameras and wristwatches within the general free allowance limits. The new rules also include provisions for carrying pets, making international travel more convenient for passengers. (Image Credit: Google Gemini)
