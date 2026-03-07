India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs Explained: Rs 75,000 duty-free limit, laptop and camera rules under new baggage rules 2026

photoDetails

India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs: International travel often begins with excitement but ends with long queues at customs counters. For years, passengers arriving in India have had to deal with confusing baggage limits, unclear declarations, and time-consuming procedures. Now, the government is trying to change that story.

With the introduction of the Baggage Rules 2026 and the new Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, authorities aim to make the arrival experience smoother, quicker, and far more transparent. From higher duty-free limits to simplified benefits for returning Indians and clearer rules for tourists and airline crew, the updated framework promises to remove many of the hassles travellers faced earlier. As global travel continues to rise, these new rules mark a significant step toward making India’s airports more passenger-friendly and efficient.