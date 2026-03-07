Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3024604https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/india-customs-gold-limit-for-nris-explained-rs-75000-duty-free-limit-laptop-and-camera-rules-under-new-baggage-rules-2026-3024604
NewsPhotosIndia Customs Gold Limit For NRIs Explained: Rs 75,000 duty-free limit, laptop and camera rules under new baggage rules 2026
photoDetails

India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs Explained: Rs 75,000 duty-free limit, laptop and camera rules under new baggage rules 2026

India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs: International travel often begins with excitement but ends with long queues at customs counters. For years, passengers arriving in India have had to deal with confusing baggage limits, unclear declarations, and time-consuming procedures. Now, the government is trying to change that story. 

With the introduction of the Baggage Rules 2026 and the new Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, authorities aim to make the arrival experience smoother, quicker, and far more transparent. From higher duty-free limits to simplified benefits for returning Indians and clearer rules for tourists and airline crew, the updated framework promises to remove many of the hassles travellers faced earlier. As global travel continues to rise, these new rules mark a significant step toward making India’s airports more passenger-friendly and efficient.

Updated:Mar 07, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Follow Us

New Baggage Rules 2026 Introduced To Simplify International Travel

1/8
New Baggage Rules 2026 Introduced To Simplify International Travel
The Central Government has introduced the Baggage Rules, 2026 along with the New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a Master Circular. These updated regulations aim to simplify procedures for international travellers, making customs declarations faster and more transparent. The move is expected to reduce delays at airports and improve the overall travel experience for passengers entering or leaving India. 
Follow Us

Higher Duty-Free Allowance For International Travellers

2/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs
Under the new Baggage Rules 2026, travellers will benefit from higher duty-free allowances. Residents, tourists of Indian origin, and foreigners with valid visas (other than tourist visas) can now bring goods worth up to Rs 75,000 without paying customs duty. This increase is designed to offer greater flexibility for international passengers returning to India. 
Follow Us

Duty-Free Limit For Foreign Tourists And Crew Members

3/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs

The revised customs rules also define separate duty-free limits for other categories of travellers. Tourists of foreign origin visiting India can bring goods worth up to Rs 25,000 duty-free. Meanwhile, airline crew members are allowed to carry items worth Rs 2,500 without paying customs duty, ensuring clear guidelines for different passenger groups. 

 

Follow Us

Easier Transfer Of Residence Benefits For NRIs

4/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs

The government has simplified Transfer of Residence (TR) benefits for people returning to India after living abroad. Travellers who stayed overseas for less than one year can bring duty-free goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh. This move aims to support Indians relocating back home by reducing customs complexities.

Follow Us

Higher Duty-Free Limits For Long-Term Residents Abroad

5/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs

Under the updated baggage rules, travellers returning after staying abroad for one to two years can bring goods worth Rs 3 lakh duty-free. Those who have lived overseas for more than two years are allowed to carry goods worth up to Rs 7.5 lakh without customs duty, offering major relief to long-term returning residents.

 

Follow Us

Duty-Free Jewellery Allowance Based On Weight

6/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs

The new rules allow returning residents and tourists of Indian origin who stayed abroad for over one year to bring jewellery duty-free based on weight. Women can carry up to 40 grams of jewellery, while others are allowed up to 20 grams, making the process simpler and eliminating confusion around value-based limits. 

Follow Us

Temporary Import And Export Of Goods Made Easier

7/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs

Customs authorities can now issue temporary baggage import or export certificates. This means travellers bringing items like professional equipment or valuable goods into India temporarily will face fewer delays. The measure is expected to reduce the chances of items being held up at customs checkpoints.

 

Follow Us

Laptop, Cameras And Pets Allowed Under New Rules

8/8
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs

Passengers aged 18 years and above can now import one laptop duty-free under the Baggage Rules 2026. Adding further, travellers can bring items like cameras and wristwatches within the general free allowance limits. The new rules also include provisions for carrying pets, making international travel more convenient for passengers. (Image Credit: Google Gemini)

 

Follow Us
TechnologyIndia’s new airport rules for NRIsDuty-Free Jewellery AllowanceNew Baggage 2026 Rules
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Iran–Israel Conflict
Iran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics
camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
camera icon11
title
Ind vs NZ
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy OUT; Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon6
title
Swarm Drones
Meet Sheshnaag-150, KAL: India's own Shahed-like kamikaze swarm drones with over 1,000 km range, 40 kg payload capacity
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 head coaches
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list