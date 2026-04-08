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NewsPhotosIndia’s cheapest 5G smartphones with 6000 mAh battery: Prices start at just Rs 7,999, 6.75-inch display, latest features, and more
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India’s cheapest 5G smartphones with 6000 mAh battery: Prices start at just Rs 7,999, 6.75-inch display, latest features, and more

India’s cheapest 5G smartphones with 6000 mAh battery: If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with long battery life, there are several affordable options available in the Indian market right now. These devices offer large 6000mAh batteries, modern features, and smooth performance at starting prices as low as Rs 7,999, making them ideal for daily use. Most of these smartphones come with big displays of up to 6.75 inches, high refresh rates, and reliable processors for everyday tasks, streaming, and light gaming. Some models even offer 50MP cameras and clean software experiences. A few smartphones offer massive 7000mAh batteries as well.

With prices going up to around Rs 14,499, buyers can now easily find a 5G smartphone that balances performance, features, and strong battery backup without spending too much. Here are the top phones matching these criteria:

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
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Ai+ Pulse 2 5G

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Ai+ Pulse 2 5G

The Ai+ Pulse 2 5G is among the cheapest, starting at Rs 7,999. It comes with a 6000mAh battery, a 50MP camera, and Android 16. The phone is designed for basic usage and offers strong battery backup for all-day performance. (Image credit: flipkart)

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Motorola g06 Power 5G

2/6
best 5g phones in india

The Motorola g06 Power 5G is priced around Rs 9,999. It features a 7000mAh battery, a clean Android experience, and reliable performance, making it a good option for users looking for stock Android and long-lasting battery life. (Image credit: motorola)

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Infinix HOT 60i 5G

3/6
best 5g phones in india

The Infinix HOT 60i 5G comes at around Rs 11,499. It offers a 6000mAh battery, a 6.75-inch display, and a modern design. The phone targets budget buyers who want a stylish device with strong battery backup and 5G connectivity. (Image credit: infinixmobiles)

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realme C73 5G

4/6
best 5g phones in india

The realme C73 5G is priced from Rs 11,999. It features a 6000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and 5G support. This makes it a strong budget option for users who want smooth performance and long battery life. (Image credit: realme)

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realme P3x 5G

5/6
best 5g phones in india

The realme P3x 5G is priced around Rs 12,999. It includes a 6000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch display, and good performance. The device is suitable for users who want balanced features, gaming capability, and long battery life in a mid-budget range. (Image credit: realme)

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POCO M7 Plus 5G

6/6
best 5g phones in india

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is priced from Rs 14,499. It offers an octa-core processor, a 7000mAh battery, and fast performance. The phone is aimed at users who need better speed along with strong battery backup. (Image credit: flipkart)

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Technologybest 5G phones under Rs 150006000 mah battery smartphonesBest 5G smartphones
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