India’s cheapest 5G smartphones with 6000 mAh battery: Prices start at just Rs 7,999, 6.75-inch display, latest features, and more

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India’s cheapest 5G smartphones with 6000 mAh battery: If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with long battery life, there are several affordable options available in the Indian market right now. These devices offer large 6000mAh batteries, modern features, and smooth performance at starting prices as low as Rs 7,999, making them ideal for daily use. Most of these smartphones come with big displays of up to 6.75 inches, high refresh rates, and reliable processors for everyday tasks, streaming, and light gaming. Some models even offer 50MP cameras and clean software experiences. A few smartphones offer massive 7000mAh batteries as well.

With prices going up to around Rs 14,499, buyers can now easily find a 5G smartphone that balances performance, features, and strong battery backup without spending too much. Here are the top phones matching these criteria: