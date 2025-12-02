Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Top YouTube Creators In 2025: From Gaming, Comedy To Vlogging; Their Subscribers May Blow Your Mind
India’s Top YouTube Creators In 2025: From Gaming, Comedy To Vlogging; Their Subscribers May Blow Your Mind

India’s Top YouTube Creators In 2025: In 2025, content creation on YouTube has grown rapidly, with creators in comedy, gaming, spirituality, and DIY content attracting millions of viewers. From family vlogs to gaming videos, these top creators have large followings and influence across the country. Their videos entertain people of all ages. Here is a look at who has the most subscribers on YouTube:

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
KL BRO Biju Rithvik

Biju tops the list with about 78.6 million subscribers, making him the most-followed individual YouTuber in India. His family-based videos have earned a massive audience across the country. (Image: youtube/@KL BRO Biju Rithvik)

Acharya Prashant

Acharya Prashant’s YouTube channel, with around 59.4 million subscribers, features talks on spirituality, self-awareness and Vedanta. His videos explain complex ideas in a simple way and question commonly held views. (Image: youtube/@Acharya Prashant)

Dushyant Kukreja

With around 49.6 million subscribers in 2025, Kukreja is popular for relatable comedy and short storytelling. Many young viewers follow his channel for funny content. (Image: youtube/@Dushyant Kukreja)

Techno Gamerz

Techno Gamerz has around 48.8 million subscribers in 2025. His gaming videos and commentary style ranks him among one of India’s top gaming creators. (Image: youtube/@Techno Gamerz)

Mr. Indian Hacker

Mr. Indian Hacker has about 48.2 million subscribers in 2025. He is known for experiments and DIY videos that attract viewers interested in science and curiosity-based content. (Image: youtube/@Mr. Indian Hacker)

Priyal Kukreja

Priyal Kukreja has around 45.6 million subscribers in 2025. She is known for short comedy videos that appeal to a wide audience across India. (Image: youtube/@priyal kukreja)

CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar)

CarryMinati is one of the top creators with around 45.2 million subscribers in 2025. His roast-style comedy, gaming streams and reaction videos continue to attract a large audience. (Image: youtube/@carryminati)

