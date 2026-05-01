Instagram scam alert: 7 tricks that can fool you easily; Here’s how to stay safe from them

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Instagram scams: Instagram users, be careful, as new scams are spreading fast and can easily trick you. Fraudsters use fake messages, hacked accounts, giveaways, and phishing links to steal money or data. Always verify requests, avoid sharing OTPs, and don’t click on unknown links. Staying alert and cautious is the best way to protect yourself online. Here’s how to stay safe from these scams or frauds: