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NewsPhotosInstagram scam alert: 7 tricks that can fool you easily; Here’s how to stay safe from them
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Instagram scam alert: 7 tricks that can fool you easily; Here’s how to stay safe from them

Instagram scams: Instagram users, be careful, as new scams are spreading fast and can easily trick you. Fraudsters use fake messages, hacked accounts, giveaways, and phishing links to steal money or data. Always verify requests, avoid sharing OTPs, and don’t click on unknown links. Staying alert and cautious is the best way to protect yourself online. Here’s how to stay safe from these scams or frauds:

Updated:May 01, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
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Instagram scam alert

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Instagram scam alert

Instagram users are facing a fresh wave of scams where fraudsters use fake messages, hacked accounts, and emotional tricks to steal money or personal data. These scams often look genuine and urgent. Many victims realise the fraud after losing access to their account or funds. (Image credit: ChatGPT image)

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Fake friend messages and urgent help requests

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online instagram scams

Scammers often hack an account and message followers pretending to be a friend in need. They may ask for money or OTP codes. Another common trick is sending urgent messages like “I’m in trouble” to push quick action without giving you time to think. (Image credit: gemini)

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Verification and copyright scams

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instagram scams

Fraudsters pose as Instagram support and claim your account will be verified or removed due to copyright issues. They send fake links asking for login details. Once you enter your credentials, your account gets compromised and may be used to target others. (Image credit: gemini)

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Fake giveaways and brand offers

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instagram scams

“You’ve won an iPhone” or “Brand collaboration opportunity” messages are widely used bait. These messages ask for a fee, personal details, or login access. Many users fall for these because the offers appear attractive and come from seemingly real-looking profiles. (Image credit: freepik)

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Phishing links and OTP scams

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instagram scams

Scammers send links claiming to be from Instagram login pages. These pages look real but steal your details. Another trick involves asking for OTPs, saying it was sent by mistake. Sharing that code gives them full control over your account instantly. (Image credit: gemini)

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How to stay safe on Instagram

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instagram scams

Never share your password or OTP with anyone, even if the message looks genuine. Avoid clicking on unknown links. Always verify requests by calling the person directly. Enable two-factor authentication and regularly check account activity to spot any suspicious login attempts. (Image credit: freepik)

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Stay alert, stay secure

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online instagram scams

Instagram scams are becoming smarter and harder to detect. The best defence is awareness and caution. If something feels urgent or too good to be true, pause and verify. Report suspicious accounts so that it can prevent others from becoming victims of similar fraud. (Image credit: freepik)

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